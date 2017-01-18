How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Lucas scored.

Lucas Leiva scores first goal in 2,316 days versus Plymouth Argyle

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For the first time since September 2010, Lucas Leiva’s name is on the scoresheet.

The Brazilian scored the opening goal for Liverpool in their FA Cup third-round replay against Plymouth Argyle.

It’s a moment those inside Home Park will remember for a very, very long time. Lucas goals don’t come about too often.

Article continues below

His last goal for Liverpool came on September 16, 2010 against Steaua Bucharest in the Europa League, via Opta. That’s a whopping 2,316 days ago.

There were no doubt many Liverpool fans who wondered if they would ever see the midfielder score again. He’s long been linked with a move away from Anfield, after all.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

Bray Wyatt becomes latest WWE star to troll Conor McGregor on Twitter

Bray Wyatt becomes latest WWE star to troll Conor McGregor on Twitter

Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

Lionel Messi has explained how he views Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

But he did, and it wasn’t a bad finish, either. The 30-year-old got free of his marker to head home from Philippe Coutinho’s corner in the18th minute.

Check it out below.

Twitter reacts

Twitter, realising that Lucas scores about as often as the sky is scattered by flying pigs, reacted hilariously.

Klopp would have loved it

The goal would have delighted Jurgen Klopp, who was in fits of laughter after Leiva produced a horrendous shot against Everton last season.

“They enjoyed the game, they had fun,” Klopp said, via Liverpool’s website.

“Phil could try three times before it went in, Daniel had a few more and maybe they enjoyed the situation when Adam, Alberto and Phil had a little bit of fun on the sideline and then gave the ball to Lucas, who destroyed this wonderful moment [by shooting wide]!”

Remember this day. It’s not often Lucas finds the back of the net.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Brazil Football
Roberto Firmino
Philippe Coutinho
FA Cup
Leiva Lucas
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again