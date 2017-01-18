For the first time since September 2010, Lucas Leiva’s name is on the scoresheet.

The Brazilian scored the opening goal for Liverpool in their FA Cup third-round replay against Plymouth Argyle.

It’s a moment those inside Home Park will remember for a very, very long time. Lucas goals don’t come about too often.

Article continues below

His last goal for Liverpool came on September 16, 2010 against Steaua Bucharest in the Europa League, via Opta. That’s a whopping 2,316 days ago.

There were no doubt many Liverpool fans who wondered if they would ever see the midfielder score again. He’s long been linked with a move away from Anfield, after all.

Article continues below

But he did, and it wasn’t a bad finish, either. The 30-year-old got free of his marker to head home from Philippe Coutinho’s corner in the18th minute.

Check it out below.

Twitter reacts

Twitter, realising that Lucas scores about as often as the sky is scattered by flying pigs, reacted hilariously.

Klopp would have loved it

The goal would have delighted Jurgen Klopp, who was in fits of laughter after Leiva produced a horrendous shot against Everton last season.

“They enjoyed the game, they had fun,” Klopp said, via Liverpool’s website.

“Phil could try three times before it went in, Daniel had a few more and maybe they enjoyed the situation when Adam, Alberto and Phil had a little bit of fun on the sideline and then gave the ball to Lucas, who destroyed this wonderful moment [by shooting wide]!”

Remember this day. It’s not often Lucas finds the back of the net.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms