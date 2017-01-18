How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Moreno has often been replaced with makeshift left-back James Milner.

Liverpool fans react to Alberto Moreno's struggles against Plymouth

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It hasn't been the happiest of seasons for Alberto Moreno.

The Spaniard has spent most of it on the bench, with Jurgen Klopp instead choosing to turn James Milner into a makeshift left-back.

When your club prefers to play a central midfielder in defence, you know you've done something wrong.

Article continues below

Unfortunately, such is the lack of faith in the 24-year-old at Anfield.

After featuring in the 2-2 draw with Sunderland, Milner was once again restored for the 1-1 draw with Manchester United, and boosted his rep even further with another goal from the spot.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

The list of entrants in WWE’s 2012 Royal Rumble is ridiculously terrible

The list of entrants in WWE’s 2012 Royal Rumble is ridiculously terrible

Man United fans love the clause inserted into Memphis Depay’s Lyon deal

Man United fans love the clause inserted into Memphis Depay’s Lyon deal

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

The FA Cup replay with Plymouth was, therefore, a huge opportunity for Moreno to make a statement.

Liverpool may have only been facing a League Two side, but it was still vital that he put in a good performance.

As you'd expect, Reds fans were keeping a keen eye on him. While on paper, it might have looked like he'd put a shift in - as he always does work hard, in his defence - a lot of supporters weren't convinced.

Twitter reacts perfectly 

Moreno had more touches of the ball than any other Liverpool player, but it still doesn't seem to have convinced many people.

An early pass back to Loris Karius nearly caused the goalkeeper some problems, and that's the last thing the stopper needs after the difficulties he's had between the sticks this term.

Klopp put out a much stronger side at Home Park than he had done in the original tie, which finished in a drab 0-0 draw.

Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge both started, but Milner was one player who evidently needed resting ahead of the weekend's Premier League game against Swansea and next week's EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton.

Moreno stepping in, though, is always going to give some Liverpool fans a nervous 90 minutes.

Should Liverpool sell Alberto Moreno? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Europa League
Philippe Coutinho
FA Cup
Football
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge
Steven Gerrard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again