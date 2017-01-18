Liverpool fans react to Alberto Moreno's struggles against Plymouth

It hasn't been the happiest of seasons for Alberto Moreno.

The Spaniard has spent most of it on the bench, with Jurgen Klopp instead choosing to turn James Milner into a makeshift left-back.

When your club prefers to play a central midfielder in defence, you know you've done something wrong.

Unfortunately, such is the lack of faith in the 24-year-old at Anfield.

After featuring in the 2-2 draw with Sunderland, Milner was once again restored for the 1-1 draw with Manchester United, and boosted his rep even further with another goal from the spot.

The FA Cup replay with Plymouth was, therefore, a huge opportunity for Moreno to make a statement.

Liverpool may have only been facing a League Two side, but it was still vital that he put in a good performance.

As you'd expect, Reds fans were keeping a keen eye on him. While on paper, it might have looked like he'd put a shift in - as he always does work hard, in his defence - a lot of supporters weren't convinced.

Twitter reacts perfectly

Moreno had more touches of the ball than any other Liverpool player, but it still doesn't seem to have convinced many people.

An early pass back to Loris Karius nearly caused the goalkeeper some problems, and that's the last thing the stopper needs after the difficulties he's had between the sticks this term.

Klopp put out a much stronger side at Home Park than he had done in the original tie, which finished in a drab 0-0 draw.

Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge both started, but Milner was one player who evidently needed resting ahead of the weekend's Premier League game against Swansea and next week's EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton.

Moreno stepping in, though, is always going to give some Liverpool fans a nervous 90 minutes.

