Cody Garbrandt made a name for himself with a mightily impressive performance at UFC 207.

The Team Alpha Male star defeated Dominick Cruz by unanimous decision to become the UFC bantamweight champion.

Cruz hadn’t lost in nearly 10 years before he took on Garbrandt last month. Not only did No Love win by a pretty comfortable margin, but he mocked his opponent in the process.

Article continues below

The 25-year-old wasted no time in calling for a fight with Conor McGregor after the bout.

“I could also have the biggest fight with Conor,” Garbrandt said, per MMA Fighting.

Article continues below

“My homie Nate Diaz choked him out, and I can’t believe he’s pound-for-pound No. 2 on the list with, you know, he got choked out.

“He knows that I’d go up to 150 and catchweight with him. Jose Aldo I’ll go up to 45. But yeah. I’m excited for the potential match-ups for me.

“I feel like I’m one of the biggest draws. I’m the biggest draw for Conor in the division, you know what I mean? I’m a rising star.”

Garbrandt's hit list

McGregor is currently out of action as his girlfriend prepares to give birth to their first child. But somewhere down the line, the fight could happen.

The Notorious isn’t the number one name on Garbrandt’s future plans, however. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to name the three fighters on his “hit list”.

Garbrandt wrote: “Next hit list in this order @TJDillashaw @josealdojunior @TheNotoriousMMA @UFC”.

It’s not a surprise that TJ Dillashaw is first on the list. Garbrandt recently called out his former Team Alpha Male teammate, calling him a “little snake in the grass”.

"I want to test Aldo's chin"

He also requested a meeting with Jose Aldo. “I know I could go up and fight with Jose Aldo,” Garbrandt said. “He has wins over my teammates, he’s a legend, and I’d like to test his chin.”

Garbrandt is wasting no time in outlining his future plans, no doubt envisioning his route to superstardom. He’s going to be a very interesting character to follow.

How far can Cody Garbrandt go in UFC - is he the real deal? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms