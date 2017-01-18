Liverpool fans unhappy with Daniel Sturridge's action vs Plymouth

In Liverpool's initial 0-0 draw with Plymouth, Daniel Sturridge was one of the few notable names to take to the field for the Reds.

Perhaps having learned the hard way that the League Two side should be taken a little more seriously, Jurgen Klopp this time installed a few more first teamers alongside the England striker in the hope it would help him bang in a few goals.

Plymouth's defence must have been dreading facing a front line of Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho, and Divock Origi.

However, while he didn't suffer the indignity of missing a penalty like Origi, Sturridge didn't enjoy the most fruitful of nights.

The 27-year-old was denied a spot-kick of his own in the first half, and that probably robbed him of his best chance to find the back of the net.

It was ultimately Lucas Leiva who scored the winning goal - who'd have thought it?

For Sturridge, though, this game was characteristic of how his season's gone. With just two league goals, he's not had an awful lot to show for his efforts.

Sturridge not happy

As you'd expect, he wasn't overjoyed to be taken off in the second half, but the problem was, he didn't do a very good job of hiding it.

This wasn't Alexis Sanchez material - Sturridge didn't storm off or hide under his jacket once he was on the bench, but quite a few fans seemed to pick up on his facial expressions.

Unfortunately, there seemed a sense that the forward had failed his audition.

Liverpool are through to the fourth round to face Wolves, but they were probably expecting a far more comprehensive victory against the Argyle.

It remains to be seen how many more opportunities Sturridge gets to impress Klopp, as well as the fans.

