How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Sturridge made little impact against the League Two side .

Liverpool fans unhappy with Daniel Sturridge's action vs Plymouth

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In Liverpool's initial 0-0 draw with Plymouth, Daniel Sturridge was one of the few notable names to take to the field for the Reds.

Perhaps having learned the hard way that the League Two side should be taken a little more seriously, Jurgen Klopp this time installed a few more first teamers alongside the England striker in the hope it would help him bang in a few goals.

Plymouth's defence must have been dreading facing a front line of Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho, and Divock Origi.

Article continues below

However, while he didn't suffer the indignity of missing a penalty like Origi, Sturridge didn't enjoy the most fruitful of nights.

The 27-year-old was denied a spot-kick of his own in the first half, and that probably robbed him of his best chance to find the back of the net.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

The list of entrants in WWE’s 2012 Royal Rumble is ridiculously terrible

The list of entrants in WWE’s 2012 Royal Rumble is ridiculously terrible

Man United fans love the clause inserted into Memphis Depay’s Lyon deal

Man United fans love the clause inserted into Memphis Depay’s Lyon deal

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

It was ultimately Lucas Leiva who scored the winning goal - who'd have thought it?

For Sturridge, though, this game was characteristic of how his season's gone. With just two league goals, he's not had an awful lot to show for his efforts.

Sturridge not happy

As you'd expect, he wasn't overjoyed to be taken off in the second half, but the problem was, he didn't do a very good job of hiding it.

This wasn't Alexis Sanchez material - Sturridge didn't storm off or hide under his jacket once he was on the bench, but quite a few fans seemed to pick up on his facial expressions.

Unfortunately, there seemed a sense that the forward had failed his audition.

Liverpool are through to the fourth round to face Wolves, but they were probably expecting a far more comprehensive victory against the Argyle.

It remains to be seen how many more opportunities Sturridge gets to impress Klopp, as well as the fans.

Should Liverpool cash in on Daniel Sturridge? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Liverpool
Philippe Coutinho
FA Cup
Football
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge
Steven Gerrard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again