Plymouth might not have made it to the fourth round of the FA Cup, but they can be thoroughly proud of their efforts against Liverpool.

For any League Two side to concede just one goal across 180 minutes of football against the Premier League's third-placed team, it's a special achievement.

As soon as the Reds released their line-up for the replay, though, it was fairly obvious that only one side was going to advance.

It wasn't Jurgen Klopp's strongest XI, but it did feature the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, and Divock Origi.

All three had opportunities to get themselves on the scoresheet.

Origi missed a late penalty, while Sturridge skied a good chance over the bar and was generally a little underwhelming.

It was Coutinho who made the biggest impact of them, though, creating an assist for the goal.

Yet, it's fair to say the player who got on the end of it was something of a surprise.

Lucas' moment

Lucas Leiva certainly doesn't get many.

In fairness to the Brazilian, it was a good finish, escaping his man and putting the ball away with his head.

Take a look here:

Arguably the best thing about it was that this was Lucas' first goal in seven years, or 2316 days. According to Opta, the last time he found the back of the net was against Steaua Bucharest in 2010.

So, while it was a special evening for youngsters like Ovie Ejaria and Kevin Stewart, who made rare appearances, it was just as big a night for Lucas.

Brilliant reaction

With the midfielder's contract set to expire in the summer, it may well have been one of his final goals, so it was great to see how he reacted.

Unfortunately, goals on the training ground don't count, or quite a few players would have a more impressive tally.

Thanks to his exploits, Liverpool are through to the fourth round, where they will meet Wolves at Anfield.

