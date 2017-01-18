How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Leiva scored a rare goal to help Liverpool progress .

Lucas Leiva reacts brilliantly to learning he last scored 7 years ago

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Plymouth might not have made it to the fourth round of the FA Cup, but they can be thoroughly proud of their efforts against Liverpool.

For any League Two side to concede just one goal across 180 minutes of football against the Premier League's third-placed team, it's a special achievement.

As soon as the Reds released their line-up for the replay, though, it was fairly obvious that only one side was going to advance.

Article continues below

It wasn't Jurgen Klopp's strongest XI, but it did feature the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, and Divock Origi.

All three had opportunities to get themselves on the scoresheet.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

Madden NFL 17 burns Tony Romo with brutal 7-word tweet about Super Bowl

Watch: New footage shows how Alex Smith cost Chiefs win vs Steelers

Watch: New footage shows how Alex Smith cost Chiefs win vs Steelers

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

WATCH: Chris Jericho did something brilliant when Brock Lesnar gatecrashed RAW

The list of entrants in WWE’s 2012 Royal Rumble is ridiculously terrible

The list of entrants in WWE’s 2012 Royal Rumble is ridiculously terrible

Man United fans love the clause inserted into Memphis Depay’s Lyon deal

Man United fans love the clause inserted into Memphis Depay’s Lyon deal

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

Chelsea fans angry with Costa should remember what Drogba did in 2007

Origi missed a late penalty, while Sturridge skied a good chance over the bar and was generally a little underwhelming.

It was Coutinho who made the biggest impact of them, though, creating an assist for the goal.

Yet, it's fair to say the player who got on the end of it was something of a surprise.

Lucas' moment

Lucas Leiva certainly doesn't get many.

In fairness to the Brazilian, it was a good finish, escaping his man and putting the ball away with his head.

Take a look here:

Arguably the best thing about it was that this was Lucas' first goal in seven years, or 2316 days. According to Opta, the last time he found the back of the net was against Steaua Bucharest in 2010.

So, while it was a special evening for youngsters like Ovie Ejaria and Kevin Stewart, who made rare appearances, it was just as big a night for Lucas.

Brilliant reaction 

With the midfielder's contract set to expire in the summer, it may well have been one of his final goals, so it was great to see how he reacted.

Unfortunately, goals on the training ground don't count, or quite a few players would have a more impressive tally.

Thanks to his exploits, Liverpool are through to the fourth round, where they will meet Wolves at Anfield.

Can Liverpool win the FA Cup this season? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Philippe Coutinho
FA Cup
Football
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge
Steven Gerrard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again