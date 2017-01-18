How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

CR7 struggled against Celta Vigo.

Cristiano Ronaldo produced awful pass to nobody against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid hadn’t lost in 40 matches before Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Sevilla.

Now, they’ve lost two in a row.

Los Blancos were beaten 2-1 by Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Copa del Rey clash on Wednesday, meaning they face a battle to reach the semi-final of the Spanish tournament.

After a rather lifeless first half, the second period sprung into action with a whirlwind six-minute spell.

Former Liverpool man Iago Aspas gave the visitors the lead in the 64th minute but Celta were pegged back five minutes later when Marcelo sent a thunderous volley into the back of the net.

But Celta were ahead just 53 seconds later, Jonny latching onto Aspas’ pass and slotting the ball past Keylor Navas.

It was a lead Celta, who have now won their last six matches, wouldn’t relinquish. Madrid must now come from behind in next week’s return leg.

Real Madrid CF v Celta Vigo - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: First Leg

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled

Zinedine Zidane’s team included all the heavy-hitters but they didn’t show up. Cristiano Ronaldo, in particular, struggled.

One moment in particular summed up the Portuguese star’s performance. Ronaldo received the ball in a dangerous position outside Celta’s box and feigned to shoot.

Ronaldo didn’t pull the trigger, instating deciding to lay the ball off. There was a problem, however - there was nobody to pass to.

Video: Ronaldo passes to nobody

00:17 in below video

It happens to the best of us, Ronnie.

Twitter trolled Cristiano

Whenever the reigning Ballon d’Or winner shows that he is, in fact, human, Twitter wastes no time in trolling him. And it was no different on Wednesday evening.

Will Real Madrid reach the Copa del Rey semi-final? Let us know in the comments section below!

