Leiva scored for Liverpool for the first time in 7 years against Plymouth.

Liverpool's XI from the last time Lucas Leiva scored a goal was very different

Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Plymouth involved a moment that needed to be seen to be believed.

The Reds have moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup, as many expected they would.

Yet, they did it courtesy of a rather surprising match-winner - Lucas Leiva.

The Brazilian has now been at Anfield for ten years, and while he might not be the biggest headline-grabber in Jurgen Klopp's squad, he's been a steady midfielder during that time.

It's fair to say he's not known for scoring goals, though, so he must be pleased with his exploits tonight, even if they came against a League Two side.

In fact, the last time he heard the rustle of the ball in the back of the net was an incredible 7 years ago.

On that occasion, he scored within two minutes of coming on against Steaua Bucharest in the Europa League - so long ago, it had only just been renamed from the UEFA Cup.

It was quite the strike, too. Let's relive it:

The first touch was a bit heavy, but what about that for a finish?!

Things have obviously changed a fair bit on Merseyside since then. Roy Hodgson was in the dugout that night, and Liverpool have had three managers since then - Kenny Dalglish, Brendan Rodgers, and now Klopp.

The starting XI also looks a little different.

Here's how Liverpool used to line up back then, via BBC Sport:

25 - Pepe Reina

Liverpool v Queens Park Rangers - Premier League

6 - Fabio Aurelio

Liverpool v Wigan Athletic- Premier League

16 - Sotirios Kyrgiakos

Liverpool v Valencia - Pre Season Friendly

22 - Danny Wilson

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

34 - Martin Kelly

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

10 - David Ngog

Liverpool v Valencia - Pre Season Friendly

28 - Christian Poulsen

Malaysia XI v Liverpool

33 - Jonjo Shelvey

Stoke City v Liverpool - Premier League

21 - Lucas Leiva

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League

14 - Milan Jovanović

Liverpool v Trabzonspor - UEFA Europa League Play-off

19 - Ryan Babel

Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League

How times have changed - yet Lucas Leiva remains. One of life's few constants.

That could all be about to end, though, as his contract is due to expire in the summer - and it remains to be seen whether the club will offer him a new one.

Liverpool
Europa League
Philippe Coutinho
FA Cup
Football
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge
Steven Gerrard

