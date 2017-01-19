Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Plymouth involved a moment that needed to be seen to be believed.

The Reds have moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup, as many expected they would.

Yet, they did it courtesy of a rather surprising match-winner - Lucas Leiva.

The Brazilian has now been at Anfield for ten years, and while he might not be the biggest headline-grabber in Jurgen Klopp's squad, he's been a steady midfielder during that time.

It's fair to say he's not known for scoring goals, though, so he must be pleased with his exploits tonight, even if they came against a League Two side.

In fact, the last time he heard the rustle of the ball in the back of the net was an incredible 7 years ago.

On that occasion, he scored within two minutes of coming on against Steaua Bucharest in the Europa League - so long ago, it had only just been renamed from the UEFA Cup.

It was quite the strike, too. Let's relive it:

The first touch was a bit heavy, but what about that for a finish?!

Things have obviously changed a fair bit on Merseyside since then. Roy Hodgson was in the dugout that night, and Liverpool have had three managers since then - Kenny Dalglish, Brendan Rodgers, and now Klopp.

The starting XI also looks a little different.

Here's how Liverpool used to line up back then, via BBC Sport:

25 - Pepe Reina

6 - Fabio Aurelio

16 - Sotirios Kyrgiakos

22 - Danny Wilson

34 - Martin Kelly

10 - David Ngog

28 - Christian Poulsen

33 - Jonjo Shelvey

21 - Lucas Leiva

14 - Milan Jovanović

19 - Ryan Babel

How times have changed - yet Lucas Leiva remains. One of life's few constants.

That could all be about to end, though, as his contract is due to expire in the summer - and it remains to be seen whether the club will offer him a new one.

