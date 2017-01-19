How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Steven Gerrard doesn't think Daniel Sturridge is entirely to blame for his problems at Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard explains why Daniel Sturridge will be frustrated after Plymouth win

Liverpool are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup following a 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle in last night’s replay.

Lucas Leiva scored the only goal of the game as the Reds set up a meeting with Wolves at Anfield on January 28.

Though Liverpool got the win, they didn’t produce the most inspiring performance and the result has thrown up a few questions.

Such as: what’s up with Daniel Sturridge?

The England striker didn’t have his finest evening in a red shirt - indeed, the Liverpool Echo rated his performance five out of 10 - and he looked disgusted when he was hauled off in the second half.

Alexis Sanchez was excused for showing great desire when he appeared looking disgruntled on Arsenal’s bench after being taken off against Swansea City at the weekend.

But Sturridge’s look reeked of pure anger.

Gerrard defended Sturridge

The 27-year-old is struggling to make his minutes count. He’s now scored just twice in his past eight appearances.

But Steven Gerrard doesn’t think he’s entirely to blame. The Anfield legend believes Liverpool’s midfielders are partly at fault for Sturridge’s lack of success against Plymouth because they didn’t play the ball forward, instead regularly passing sideways or backwards.

Gerrard: Midfielders were too safe

“I was a bit frustrated for Sturridge tonight because he made a lot of runs and there was a lot of times in midfield areas where Liverpool were too safe, they passed it square or they passed it back,” Gerrard told BT Sport.

“They never played with their head up. You need to take risks with your passing and I’m sure Daniel Sturridge, even though they’ve progressed and he’ll be happy with the end result, he’ll be sitting on the bus tonight frustrated that he never got more chances and people never looked up and seen him and played him in a bit more.

“It was a frustrating night for him but I don’t think you can put all of the blame on him.”

Some examples of Sturridge’s struggles can be seen at 6:52 in the video below. You’ll notice how he often dropped deep to retrieve the ball.

Is Klopp's system a problem for Sturridge? Let us know in the comments section below!

