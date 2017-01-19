Steven Gerrard watched on as Liverpool reached the fourth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

The Anfield hero was on punditry duty for BT Sport at Home Park, where Lucas Leiva’s first-half header booked a meeting with Wolves in the next round.

He was joined in the studio by regular Steve McManaman and Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock.

Article continues below

Gerrard has plenty of time on his hands these days after he retired from professional football last November.

That said, a return to the sport is imminent. The Telegraph believe his role as a coach at Liverpool’s Academy is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Article continues below

Which is, of course, great news for Liverpool supporters. But it was rather interesting to hear his thoughts last night, particularly on Daniel Sturridge.

Warnock's cheap joke

With McManaman and Warnock around, the conversation was always going to be light-hearted, and it was particularly so when presenter Jake Humphrey brought up the cold temperature inside the studio.

Humphrey asked McManaman if he was cold inside the studio, claiming it was just as chilly inside than he was outside.

“It doesn’t bother me, I’m from Liverpool,” McManaman replied. “It doesn’t bother me.”

Warnock saw the opportunity to crack a joke. “They don’t have windows there [Liverpool], do they?” he said before laughing.

Gerrard didn’t see the funny side. Just watch the death stare he gave the 68-year-old in the video below.

The BT Sport studio was certainly freezing after that.

Will Steven Gerrard make a good coach? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms