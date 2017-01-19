Kevin Durant drops 40 on the Thunder; Sixers shock the Raptors; Knicks down Celtics

Raptors (28-14) 89, Sixers (14-26) 94

Joel Embiid (26/9/2) led the Sixers to an impressive win over the Toronto Raptors. It was also a big game for Ersan Ilyasova (18/5/2). Philly had seven blocks on the night. DeMar DeRozan (25/3/6) and Kyle Lowry (24/4/4) couldn't take the Raptors over the line.

Grizzlies (25-19) 101, Wizards (22-19) 104

John Wall (25/2/13) posted a double-double as the Wizards made it six wins in seven games. Bradley Beal (12/1/4) had a quiet night as Otto Porter Jr. (25/7/0) showed up. Marc Gasol (28/2/7) had another big night for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Blazers (18-26) 85, Hornets (21-21) 107

Kemba Walker (23/2/5) and Nicolas Batum (17/7/7) were the leaders for the Charlotte Hornets as they overcame a struggling Portland team. Damian Lillard (21/7/6) and CJ McCollum (18/2/1) were the only players in double figures for the Blazers.

Knicks (19-24) 117, Celtics (26-16) 106

Derrick Rose (30/10/5) led the Knicks to a vital win over their divisional rivals as Willy Hernangomez (17/11/1) also produced a double-double. Isaiah Thomas (39/3/2) was at it once again but Al Horford (5/7/10) shot just 2-14.

Magic (17-27) 98, Pelicans (17-26) 118

Anthony Davis (21/14/4) added another double-double to his collection as the Pelicans easily swept past the Magic. Tyreke Evans (18/4/5) and Langston Galloway (18/3/3) found their range from the bench. Aaron Gordon (14/8/4) led Orlando.

Bucks (20-21) 92, Rockets (33-12) 111

James Harden (38/6/8) did what he does best as the Houston Rockets returned to winning ways against the Milwaukee Bucks. Eric Gordon (25/4/0) recaptured his shooting rhythm. Giannis Antetokounmpo (32/11/6) dropped a double-double for the Bucks.

Hawks (24-18) 95, Pistons (20-24) 118

Andre Drummond (13/17/2) and Marcus Morris (14/10/7) had double-doubles for Detroit as Reggie Jackson (26/5/4) dropped a game-high in the Motor City. Paul Millsap (21/8/4) had a team-high for the Atlanta Hawks.

Thunder (25-19) 100, Warriors (36-6) 121

Kevin Durant (40/12/4) had a huge night against his former team as he led the Warriors to victory over Russell Westbrook (27/15/13) and the Thunder. Stephen Curry (24/4/8) and Draymond Green (12/11/5) added valuable contributions.

Pacers (22-19) 106, Kings (16-25) 100

Jeff Teague's (22/7/11) double-double and Paul George's (24/4/3) usual strong night helped the Pacers pick up a win in Cali. DeMarcus Cousins (25/12/10) had a triple-double but couldn't help the Kings to victory.