Last week, Real Madrid set a new Spanish record after they went 40-matches unbeaten when they triumphed 3-2 over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

Fast forward seven days and Zinedine Zidane’s side have lost two consecutive matches. Their unbeaten run was ended by Sevilla on Sunday in La Liga after losing 2-1 and were also defeated at home to Celta Vigo by the same scoreline on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey.

While a defeat away to Sevilla - who are second in the league - isn’t too surprising, a loss at the hands of Celta Vigo came as a massive shock to everyone.

Former Liverpool player, Iago Aspas, put the away side ahead in the 64th minute with a neat finish for his 16th goal of the season. However, it appeared to be normal service resumed when Marcelo equalised just five minutes later.

The Bernabeu crowd probably thought that goal would surely lead to a winner shortly afterward - and it did. But it was the away side grabbing the third and final goal of the match with Jonny scoring just one minute later to earn a 2-1 win.

Madrid will now have to travel to Celta next week and know they have to win to stand any chance to progress to the semi-final.

Benzema's miss

But things could have been so different had Karim Benzema done his job. With just eight minutes remaining, the ball fell perfectly for the striker eight yards out. He may have had a few defenders throwing themselves in front of him to try and block the ball but he somehow blazed it over.

With that, Madrid’s final chance came and went and they now know they face a tough test to progress to the last-four of the competition.

Things haven’t got too smoothly for Benzema this campaign with him managing just five goals in 13 La Liga appearances this term.

For now, though, Benzema and co. will just be concentrating on keeping their lead at the top of the league - which stands at one point with a game in hand.

They face 13th-placed Malaga on Saturday afternoon and surely won’t succumb to their third consecutive defeat, will they?

