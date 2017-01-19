Steven Gerrard explains why he loved playing with Daniel Sturridge

Lucas Leiva ensured Liverpool's 293-mile trip down to Plymouth wasn't a wasted one by scoring his first goal for seven years as Jurgen Klopp's side progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Brazilian's header from Philippe Coutinho's corner in the first half proved enough for the Premier League giants to avoid a major upset at the hands of their League Two counterparts.

It was certainly a game Lucas will never forget, but for another Liverpool star, it was a particularly frustrating evening.

Daniel Sturridge was given a rare start on Wednesday night and a big chance to show Klopp he can still be a part of the German's plans.

But, despite having a decent penalty shout turned down, the England international struggled to have a significant impact on proceedings and was eventually subbed off in the 76th minute.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has expressed his concerns about Sturridge's lack of playing time and thinks Klopp may be forced into making a decision about his long-term future at the club.

"I used to love playing with him, his movement is phenomenal," Gerrard told BT Sport before the game, via The Mirror.

"One thing you can’t knock Daniel Sturridge for is, when he gets his chance he scores goals.

"Whether Klopp’s a big fan, whether he fits into Klopp’s system, obviously only Jurgen can answer that question.

"I think he does because when he does use him he scores his goals. The good thing about Liverpool is they’ve got a lot of options up there."

Gerrard certainly remains a big fan of his former teammate for club and country.

Despite Sturridge's various injury problems over the last few years, the ex-England captain believes it would be a mistake if Liverpool were to cut him loose as he can be 'world class on his day'.

He added: "I know Daniel won’t want to be third choice, and I know he won’t want to be a bit-part player.

"So I’m sure he’s going to keep an eye on what happens between now and the end of the season and then he’ll have to make maybe a big decision but if you’re Jurgen Klopp you want to keep him because on his day he’s world class."

Sturridge may have Gerrard convinced but it is obvious his manager isn't quite.

The striker has scored just two Premier League goals so far this season and unless he can show a willingness to adapt to Klopp's system, it is unlikely Sturridge will be given too many more chances to improve that tally.

