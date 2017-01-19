How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Rivaldo.

Rivaldo names the Premier League player he thinks Barcelona should sign

With Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar forming a formidable trio for Barcelona, they don’t exactly need more attacking players.

However, that won’t stop them from targeting the very best players in the coming transfer windows as they look to improve their squad even further.

With Real Madrid favourites to win La Liga this season, Barca know they still need a bit more talent to triumph over their El Clasico rivals.

And a player that could provide the ideal competition to Messi, Suarez and Neymar could be Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian has been tentatively linked with a move to the Camp Nou in recent months with club legend Ronaldinho even endorsing him.

Now, another icon at Barcelona has given the move for Coutinho the green light. Fellow Brazilian Rivaldo has tipped Coutinho to follow in his footsteps and join Luis Enrique’s side.

Rivaldo on Coutinho

"In my opinion, he's a great player and a player who knows Neymar well. I think they are both friends - players who stand out,” he told Sky Sports.

"I think that this transfer might happen because Barcelona is always going to attract the best, isn't it?

FBL-ENG-LCUP-SOUTHAMPTON-LIVERPOOL

"He is one of the players who stands out and I believe that this transfer - if he goes to Barcelona - would be a good thing for Barcelona for sure.

"He is a player who would definitely help Barcelona. Of course, Barcelona is a big club, but with a player like him, it would definitely be a big help."

Rivaldo himself spent five seasons at Barcelona between 1997 and 2002, winning two La Liga titles and was crowned Ballon d’Or winner in 1999.

But, as mentioned, it’s not just Rivaldo who is trying to tempt Coutinho to join Barcelona. In December, club ambassador and former star Ronaldinho also spoke about the prospect of the 24-year-old signing for Barca.

FBL-WC-2018-BRAZIL-TRAINING

Ronaldinho on Coutinho

"I hope when he returns from injury that he will continue the form he has been showing all season with Liverpool," Ronaldinho said.

"He has been one of the stand-out players in Europe this season – and I know there is a lot of admiration of him at Barcelona.

"Liverpool will want to keep him, they have built the team around him.

"But when you play at that level then there is always interest."

FBL-WC-2018-BRA-TRAINING

Liverpool certainly won’t be impressed with this constant ‘tapping up’ of their star man. But they must realise the chance of playing for one of the best clubs in Europe alongside one of his best friends, Neymar, could be too tempting to turn down for Coutinho - not to mention the fact that two Brazilian legends have now called on him to make the move.

Jurgen Klopp may have a tough task to keep him an Anfield in the coming transfer windows.

