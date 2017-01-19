How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Wolff feels both Mercedes drivers have chance to lift world crown next season.

Head of Mercedes feels Valtteri Bottas can push Lewis Hamilton for title

Football News
Chief of Mercedes Toto Wolff believes new recruit Valtteri Bottas is capable of pushing Lewis Hamilton all the way next season.

The German team negotiated a deal to have Bottas released from his Williams contract to secure a timely replacement for the now retired Nico Rosberg.

And, although Hamilton will head into the new season as the betting man’s favourite, Wolff feels the new man could offer a challenge to the Brit.

“Lewis is probably the best driver in the world at the moment,” the Austrian told Sky Sports.

“So much talent, so much speed – if he gets it together on a weekend he is almost unbeatable.

“But, Valtteri has all the ingredients and we haven’t seen him in a car capable of challenging for championships – that’s a different step. Some drivers have developed in the right direction, some not and I think certainly Valtteri can give him a run for his money.”

As Hamilton and Rosberg both battled it out for the championship, their relationship at times became fractured.

However, Wolff feels the new partnership will prove different, with both drivers’ styles complimenting each other well.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

"They are very different. Not in the same way Nico and Lewis were, but Lewis wears his heart on his sleeve and is passionate and emotional as a driver and Valtteri is on the other end. As a Finn, he is very, I would say, almost shy and timid - and as a team you have to have the best of both worlds.

"In terms of the relationship, Lewis said to me that he actually gets on very well with Valtteri. His used to working with Finns after being with Aki [Hintsa] for a long time, so I think the combination of the two works well for the team."

Bottas gets the chance to prove his boss right when the 2017 season kicks off in Melbourne, Australia in March.

Topics:
Formula 1

