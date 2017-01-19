Before Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp complained at the lack of hospitality.

The German boss jokingly accused United of mind-games ahead of the match in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports.

He said: "I read the notes in the programme a second ago and it's the first time there was nothing about, 'welcome to Liverpool' or something like this!

"So that's the first thing. And then I want to have a coffee inside [the changing room] but there was tea.

"So it's started already!"

Some people at Plymouth must have been watching that because, a few days later, Klopp and his Liverpool side were traveling down to Devon to face the League Two side for their FA Cup third round replay.

So, how did Plymouth make the German boss feel welcome?

Well, by making him a giant Cornish pasty, of course.

Klopp was handed a huge Ginsters pasty with the words ‘Jurgen Klopp 293 miles Plymouth to Liverpool’ on it.

And, during his post-match conference after Liverpool’s 1-0 victory, Klopp was given this huge pasty - and his reaction was priceless.

At first, he was very confused by asking: “What’s that?” when setting eyes on the local food for the first time.

He then said: “Unfortunately I don’t eat carbohydrates but I’m sure there’s no carbohydrates in there, right?”

We think he was joking.

Take a look at the brilliant moment below:

We wonder if Klopp spent the entire plane journey back from Plymouth eating his special pasty. We doubt it, somehow.

While Klopp will be delighted with his gift, he will be equally pleased with his side’s victory. Although a Lucas Leiva header was the only difference between Plymouth and Liverpool on Wednesday night, the fact they avoided an embarrassing defeat would have satisfied Klopp.

But before they face Wolves at Anfield next weekend in the FA Cup fourth round, Liverpool will be concentrating on keeping their title hopes alive before attempting to overturn their EFL Cup semi-final deficit.

On Saturday, they host Swansea at Anfield as they look to trim the seven-point gap to Chelsea at the top of the league. Then, next Tuesday, they play the second-leg of their semi-final against Southampton at home after losing 1-0 at St. Mary’s.

