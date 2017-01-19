How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho interested in signing £70 million Portuguese midfielder

Manchester United fans are probably not expecting too much more transfer activity this month once Memphis Depay eventually completes his move to Lyon at some point this week.

After a busy summer of significant spending, Jose Mourinho has avoided a similar spree on incomings during the winter window, despite currently sitting sixth in the Premier League.

But that doesn't mean Mourinho will not be getting the chequebook back out once the season is over.

There has been heavy speculation linking Antoine Griezmann with a huge move from Atletico Madrid to Old Trafford in the summer but The Sun believe he could be joined by another big signing.

Monaco star Bernardo Silva is thought to be the latest name Mourinho is touted to be interested in bringing to the club in a deal that could rise to as much as £70 million.

Silva has been a key man in Monaco's ascent to the top of Ligue 1 this season, scoring four goals and creating four more. Mourinho sees his Portuguese compatriot as the perfect playmaker to bring the best from the likes of Pogba and Griezmann.

The British tabloid claim that Real Madrid are also monitoring Silva's progress, which puts his current club Monaco in the luxurious position of letting the two giants fight amongst themselves - should they have any desire to sell him at all.

One factor that could help United's cause, however, is who the 22-year-old is currently represented by.

That's because super agent Jorge Mendes also fights in the corner of Mourinho too.

Following the recent departure of Morgan Schneiderlin and imminent one of Depay, there is now space for the United boss to boost his midfield options.

On top of that, Michael Carrick and Bastian Schweinsteiger aren't getting any younger and it looks like Mourinho has realised he needs to freshen up that area of the pitch if the Red Devils are going to mount a more serious challenge for the title next season.

