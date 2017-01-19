Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Jericho owned Rusev.

Chris Jericho completely shuts down Rusev with epic tweet

Football News
There are certain WWE Twitter account that fans simply must follow, and we saw why during a hilarious exchange between Chris Jericho and Rusev.

Fans may remember that Rusev was in the headlines last week for a tweet he shared regarding the Monday Night Raw main event, where Jericho pinned Roman Reigns to become the new United States Champion, in a match that also featured Kevin Owens.

CHEAP SHOT

Although it was probably meant as a joke, The Bulgarian Brute took a shot at both Jericho as well as WWE’s creative team.

He posted: “Big congrats to Jericho. After 17000 matches against Roman, he finally won the US Championship. Not like anybody else had a chance.”

While he criticised the creative team for continuing to book the same matches, it was also a cheap shot at the new champion after he received plenty of opportunities.

Jericho has finally got his revenge, though.

JERICHO'S REVENGE

The stars that feature on Total Divas usually live tweet as the fans are watching, and there was a funny exchange between Rusev and Renee Young which prompted Jericho to jump in.

He tweeted: “No! @ReneeYoungWWE missed the next shot. 0$ for her. She is surprisingly good tho……for a CANADIAN A!!!”

Renee made a valid point, responding with: “Ummmmm Canadians are good as basketball cc: @SteveNash. You can send payments to my PayPaul account.”

The next response was a typical Rusev tweet, posting: “35 million Canadians. 1 great player.”

Enter Jericho, who wasn’t going to let Rusev bury his country like that, destroying Rusev and Bulgaria in one simple tweet.

He replied: “7 million Bulgarians. 0 great wrestlers.”

Ouch. There’s no coming back from that.

What did you make of Chris Jericho’s hilarious response to Rusev? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

