Juventus probably didn’t realise the incredible reaction they would be met with after revealing their new logo.

Their iconic badge has been changed to the word ‘Juventus’ with two J’s underneath it. To say it went down badly would be an understatement.

The man behind the redesign, Manfredi Ricca, has explained that the new logo goes beyond football as Juventus attempt to strengthen their brand.

"The keystone of this brand is to make sure that Juventus is always going to be anchored to football, but that it is also going to be beyond football," Ricca told the Daily Mirror.

"We want their brand to stand for football at the core, but beyond that a philosophy that can appeal to people who are not necessarily football fans. The idea is to widen the audience and make sure the brand is loved not just by football fans.

"It's about a growth plan and making sure they manage to get a better commercial performance, a better influence in a sector that is changing rapidly. Juventus wants to drive the change, rather than stay behind. It's expressing a philosophy of Juventus in a way that appeals beyond the borders of football."

So, we know what football fans think of it, We know what the man behind the design thinks of it but what do the Juventus players think of it?

Who better to ask than Gianluigi Buffon?

The 38-year-old Juventus captain is a legend at the club and was asked to give his thoughts on the Old Lady’s new logo.

Buffon's on the new logo

“The logo change show it’s a brand that’s so global,” he told the club’s official website.

“It can encompass various facets of our lives - not just sport.”

Nedved really likes it

But Buffon wasn’t the only club legend to give his thoughts on the new logo. That’s because former player Pavel Nedved also conveyed how he feels about it.

“It’s a fantastic idea,” he said. “That was the first thing I thought.

“I don’t know why but as soon as I saw that J, I really liked it.”

Despite the uproar, Juventus fans really won’t care what the new design looks like as long as they continue to perform on the pitch.

Juve are currently one point clear of Roma at the top of Serie A - although they do have a game in hand. They’re also through to the last-16 of the Champions League where they face Porto, and they are also in the quarter-final of Copa Italia where a clash against AC Milan awaits.

