Arsene Wenger discusses the possibility of signing Dimitri Payet

One of the most talked about stories of this January transfer window has been the future of West Ham winger Dimitri Payet.

Having only recently penned a new contract to remain with the east London club, he has now seemingly turned tail and told his employers that he wants to move on.

His former club Marseille have been heavily linked with his signature over the past week, but a stay in the Premier League had been mooted with Arsenal said to be keen on his services.

Speaking before his side's clash against Burnley this weekend, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger answered questions about the possibility of snapping up the 29-year-old.

And it seems that while Wenger does think Payet is a top quality player, fans hoping to see him in an Arsenal shirt this month may be disappointed.

“I rate Payet but I don’t need Payet because we have so many creative players. We have many players who can play in this position,” he said.

In fact, Wenger went on to confirm that he would be making no new signings this month as he is pleased with what he already has at his disposal.

In fairness, the deal was never likely to happen as Wenger is well known for signing players much younger than Payet, who turns 30 in two months.

The club this week exercised their option to extend Per Mertesacker's contract by another year while they continue to work on new deals to keep Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in place.

No injuries, no problems

Wenger should have a near full bill of health within his squad for the Burnley game with the likes of Kieran Gibbs, Francis Coquelin and Hector Bellerin all back in training, leaving Theo Walcott as the only one of his players not in contention.

With the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Spurs and Manchester City all playing before Arsenal at the weekend, they will know what will be required of them in order to keep their own title hopes on track.

