Antoine Griezmann and Diego Simeone.

Diego Simeone provides exciting update on Griezmann to Man Utd rumours

Manchester United fans have every right to be excited about the summer transfer window based on recent speculation.

Rumours of a world-record transfer for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann continue to intensify after the Independent reported a verbal agreement has been struck.

According to the British Daily, both Griezmann's wages and shirt number have been agreed upon ahead of a blockbuster summer move.

Complications remain regarding any possible deal for the Frenchman, though, with Atletico banned from signing new players in the summer and unlikely to want to sell.

Put simply, United will have to move heaven and earth to get their top transfer target.

Diego Simeone has now reacted to rumours of Griezmann joining United and he's provided a very exciting update for Jose Mourinho and the club's fans.

Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday morning, the Argentine explained how he isn't surprised by United's interest and that he won't keep Griezmann in Madrid against his will.

He told reporters, per the Daily Mail: "I don't tie anybody down, I simply keep working to continue getting better for the sake of the club.

Villarreal CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

"He (Griezmann) is in an extraordinary moment, is working well, has got back on the scoresheet and his form is good.

"It is normal that the best teams in the world want him. I am not surprised that the teams who are looking are the ones who can afford him."

What's promising is that Simeone not only admitted United can afford Griezmann, who has a €100 million buy-out clause, but that if he wants to leave, he won't stop him.

The France international has rediscovered his goalscoring form recently after a difficult start to the 2016/17 season, scoring three goals in his last four games for Atletico.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-EIBAR-ATLETICO

His seven goals and four assists in La Liga have helped Los Rojiblancos to fourth in the table, four points behind Barcelona in third and six off league-leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

What could ultimately work against United in their pursuit of Griezmann is how the striker admitted in December that he doesn't want to leave Atletico.

"I feel good at Madrid. I do not want to leave. I feel calm here,” he told France Football. "The little one (baby girl) has just arrived, I am playing matches, I feel good. Sorry, I am going to stay."

