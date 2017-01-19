Tennis can be an exhausting game at the best of times.

Although the world’s elite players possess super-human levels of fitness, the demanding nature of the sport means that even the very best get tired from time to time – especially when the very first game of the match lasts over a quarter of an hour.

Novak Djokovic begun the defence of his Australian Open title against Azerbaijan’s Denis Istomin in the stifling Melbourne heat, and the start to the match was far from ideal as the two slugged it out for 16 minutes in the match’s maiden game.

After the prolonged game finally came to an end, the pair decided it was already time for a rest and instead of continuing until the end of the set, they took to their seats for a quick breather and shared a joke.

It appears the arduous conditions affected the defending champion more than his counterpart, as Djokovic eventually went on to lose the match 7-6 (10-8), 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

The match was the sixth time the pair had faced each other, with the Serbian world number 2 victorious on each occasion and Istomin taking just one set from the previous five matches.

Djokovic, who was looking to win the Australian Open for the seventh time in his career, will be disappointed to put up such a weak defence of his title and crash out to such a lowly ranked opponent.

Istomin currently sits at no. 117 in the world rankings and will be delighted after putting on the best performance of his career.

