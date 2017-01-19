How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mamadou Sakho has become the forgotten man at Anfield over the last six months.

Since falling out with Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool's pre-season tour of America, the defender hasn't been given the slightest indication that he has any sort of future at the club.

If Sakho needed any further evidence of just how little Klopp now values him, even experienced midfielder Lucas Leiva has been preferred at centre-back over the former Paris Saint-Germain ace at various stages this season.

But, despite being frozen out of the first-team squad, we have gone past the mid-way point of the January transfer window and Sakho is still a Liverpool employee.

And that is largely down to the Liverpool hierarchy after it was revealed on Thursday that the club have turned down the opportunity to let the 26-year-old join Southampton on loan for the rest of the season.

According to Sky Sports, the Reds are only interested in letting Sakho leave on a permanent basis this month.

The rejection comes as a bitter blow for Southampton, who are on the lookout for a new centre-back to replace the outgoing Jose Fonte.

The Portuguese international's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has expressed his desire to leave St Mary's.

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton - Premier League

Nevertheless, Liverpool require Claude Puel and co. to stump up at least £20 million to take their French centre-back.

Liverpool's response to Southampton's loan bid hasn't gone down well with Saints fans, who have pointed out just how much their club has helped them out with the signings of Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert in recent years.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-LEICESTER

Meanwhile, Reds supporters also expressed a degree a sympathy towards Sakho but think they are wasting a good opportunity to bring Virgil van Dijk to Anfield.

The Dutch defender has impressed various top clubs with his form over the last 18 months and Liverpool fans feel he would be a good upgrade on Sakho.

Here are the best tweets:

