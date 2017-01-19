WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE quickly edited the footage.

Watch: JBL’s hilarious fall on SmackDown when trying to help Jerry Lawler

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler made his return to SmackDown Live in his hometown to host the King’s Court segment.

Dolph Ziggler was the guest, and it was the perfect way to continue rebuilding him as a heel, something the fans have wanted for so long, and it looks like the WWE succeeded in doing that.

KING'S COURT

They used Lawler’s heart attack as the main focus, trying to get the WWE Universe to sympathise with the legend and hate Ziggler even more for saying something of that nature.

Despite The Show Off coming out looking like gold from the segment, it was actually John Bradshaw Layfield that stole the limelight, even if it was for the wrong reasons.

It seemed to kick off with Lawler asking how it feels to know that Ziggler will always be a loser, prompting the former World Heavyweight Champion to hit a Super Kick on Lawler’s chest – resulting in plenty of boos from the audience.

However, WWE managed to edit out a hilarious part from the segment on their YouTube channel, which saw JBL get up to help his former colleague on the commentary table, but instead, he managed to trip and fall before getting into the ring.

JBL'S FALL

You can watch the unedited version below, showing how the WWE cameras caught JBL scurrying to the ring and falling at ringside before getting into the ring to tend to Lawler.

WWE then uploaded this video to their YouTube channel, which quickly cuts to JBL getting into the ring after Ziggler hit the Super Kick.

Perhaps if they weren’t discussing such a sensitive subject in the ring, everybody would have poked fun at him for the remainder of the show.

What did you make of JBL’s hilarious fall on SmackDown Live? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

