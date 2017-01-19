From going unbeaten in 40 games to losing two on the bounce, it's been an odd week for Real Madrid.

They succumbed to Sevilla in the league over the weekend and followed that up with a loss to Celta Vigo in the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday night.

But the main focus from a fan's perspective wasn't the defeat itself, it was the performance of star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

In what turned out to be his first appearance in the competition for two years, much was expected of him to guide Los Blancos to the next round, especially on home turf.

However, to say he failed to perform is an understatement as he looked like a completely different player and the crowd were not afraid to voice their concerns.

Speaking to fans after the game, Spanish outlet Diario AS were able to reveal that several Madridistas had wished that he had left to play in China when he was offered the chance.

And looking at the highlights of his individual performance (click through to watch on YouTube) it's understandable to see why. He didn't look interested and seemed to be running at half speed.

The competition may not be their priority, but given his age and how much money he demands this will be a worrying benchmark.

Real Madrid takes on Malaga in the league before facing Celta in the return leg at the Balaídos.

On the night, former Liverpool flop Iago Aspas opened the scoring before a Marcelo equaliser just five minutes later restored parity.

However, a minute later and Celta found themselves again thanks to a winner from Castro Otto.

Real should have enough about them to overturn the deficit but they need to be careful as to not let a losing streak creep in.

