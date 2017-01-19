How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Marc Marquez.

Video: Marc Marquez takes his motorcycle for a spin down the slopes

You would be safe in thinking motorbikes are only made for the road and for the track.

You'd be safe in thinking that, but you would also be wrong, as MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has taken his motorcycle to the slopes in Austria ahead of the new season.

The 23-year-old, who has already won three championships in his career, is preparing for the new MotoGP season that starts in March, but he hasn't been preparing in your standard way.

He hasn't been doing fitness tests in the gym, and nor has he been testing his bike around a track, he's been testing it on the slopes in Austria.

Now, we know what you're thinking, a motorbike on snow doesn't seem like a good idea, but with a bit of help and reconstructing, it actually went a lot better than you'd think.

Marquez, with the help of Austrian ice speedway legend Franky Zorn, amended his bike so that it could deal with the snowy slopes.

After fitting his RC213V with special tyre spikes, the Spaniard became the first man to go up Austria’s Kitzbühel Alps on a MotoGP machine.

The Alps are home to the Hahnenkamm race, which is commonly known as the toughest contest in skiing's World Cup, however, it was seemingly no problem for Marquez and his vehicle.

After having fun on the snow, the Spaniard reflected on his truly bizarre experience, and admitted that it was difficult to keep the bike under control, but that just goes to show how impressive he actually is as a racer.

He said: "It was really difficult to keep the bike under control, but I’m young and it’s good fun to try some crazy things! We enjoyed it and we could see after a few runs everything that was possible."

“The piste was really well prepared. I could really get going and I had a great feeling out there. The grip was unbelievable, even for a wheelie!”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

