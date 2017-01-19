How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Origi.

The shocking stat following Divock Origi's penalty miss against Plymouth

Divock Origi has got an incredible amount of experience considering he’s still only 21-years-old.

The Belgian made 89 appearances for French club Lille over two-and-a-half seasons before making a £10 million move to Liverpool. At Anfield, he’s played 56 matches in all competitions and is often considered ahead of Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order.

When you consider he’s played 21 times for his country and appeared in a World Cup and a European Championship, Origi has had quite a remarkable start to his career.

But the most important aspect of being a forward is scoring goals - something that the youngster needs to improve.

He scored just 16 during his time in France and has got 17 in 56 appearances at Liverpool.

Against Plymouth on Wednesday, the striker was given the perfect opportunity to score his eighth goal of the season when Liverpool were awarded a late penalty.

With a few minutes remaining, Origi should have prevented a nervy finish for his side against their League Two opponents by making it 2-0. However, his penalty was straight down the middle and was comfortably saved by Luke McCormack.

Luckily for Origi, that miss didn’t come back to haunt him as Liverpool held on to triumph 1-0 thanks to Lucas Leiva’s first-half header. But a stat has emerged following his penalty miss that is quite staggering.

According to Squawka, Origi has now missed his previous FIVE penalties in all competitions - although this was his first for Liverpool.

If Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho hadn’t have been replaced earlier in the match, they probably would have taken control of proceedings. However, with Origi being the most senior attacking player on the pitch at the time, many probably believed he was the best candidate to take it.

But, after his latest miss, he certainly won’t be anywhere near the ball when Liverpool are handed their next penalty. Of course, James Milner is the club’s current spot-kick taker and has scored all six that he’s taken this season - including one at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

We reckon Milner should definitely carry on with penalty duties and should keep Origi as far away from the spot as possible.

