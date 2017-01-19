WWE fans are still understandably excited at the big news that Kurt Angle will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

While it isn’t the in-ring return many were hoping for – although, don’t rule that out just yet – it’s still great to see that the company is honouring his great achievements during the incredible stint he had in Vince McMahon’s company.

HALL OF FAME

There was a lot of pressure on him right off the bat, coming in having won Olympic gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games, but he clearly dealt with that very fell and fit right in, becoming one of the best heels on his day and the goofiest of faces.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As expected, there will be plenty of limelight and focus on the inductees, especially with Angle supposedly being the headliner this year, and to kick off the media storm that will be coming their way, Angle spoke to Jonathan Coachman of ESPN.

The two discussed how battling addiction has affected his life, as well as not ruling out an in-ring return.

Article continues below

However, Angle also spoke of his favourite matches in the WWE and revealed that his biggest regrets were facing the top superstars too early in his WWE career.

REGRETS

When asked by Coach on what match sticks out as his favourite, Angle said: “That’s tough, you have to base it on when it was and what event it was.

“I mean, you’re talking about WrestleMania, gosh, that’s tight, I mean it’s either Shawn Michaels or Brock Lesnar.

"But, the match I had with The Undertaker at No Way Out in 2006 was every bit as good as those matches so it’s really difficult for me to pinpoint anything.

“The thing I do regret, like, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, I wrestled them early on in my career, so I wasn’t as good as I was the last few years in WWE.

“I wish I would have wrestled them later on, but as far as Undertaker, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Shawn Michaels, I had some incredible matches with them. Very memorable.”

It’s clear that Angle only improved as his WWE career progressed, and it would have been incredible to see an Angle in his prime take on Steve Austin or The Rock towards the closing stages of his WWE career.

What do you make of Kurt Angle’s regrets in the WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms