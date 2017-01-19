Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder was always going to be an exciting game because of the way Kevin Durant left Thunder for the Warriors over the summer, but you wouldn't have thought it would get to the point where one of the players would forget the rules of basketball.

Durant was the top performer for Golden State on the night, scoring 40 points during their 121-100 win, while Russell Westbrook was Oklahoma's star man with 27 points.

However, it was Westbrook that forgot one of the basic rules of basketball on the night. Check out the video below from the minute mark for the incident.

During the third quarter with the score at 66-63 to the Warriors, the Thunder star had possession of the ball from inside his own team's free-throw line when he began to walk with it towards the halfway line.

The officials then blew their whistles as a befuddled Westbrook was called for the most ridiculous traveling penalty you will ever see. He took not one, or two, or three, or four, but five steps before deciding to start dribbling the ball.

Westbrook finished his night with 27 points, 15 rebounds, 13 assists, and one of the biggest facepalm moments you will see in the NBA this season. It certainly won't be making his highlight reel if he wins the MVP award later on this year.

Fingers crossed it will be on a blooper reel somewhere, so we can laugh at it all day long. What was he thinking?!