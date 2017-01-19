The 10 players tipped to be 'the next Ronaldo' at Man Utd - where are they now?

Manchester United have been blessed with some phenomenal players throughout the Premier League era - let alone their history.

Eric Cantona, Wayne Rooney, George Best, Sir Bobby Charlton, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Nemanja Vidic, Peter Schmeichel, Zlatan Ibrahimovic... the list is never ending.

But very few compare to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese is widely regarded as one of - if not the - United's best ever players having spent six-trophy laden years at the Theatre of Dreams.

He joined from Sporting Lisbon as a fresh-faced 18-year-old and left for Real Madrid in 2009 as arguably the world's best player.

United have since failed to find a suitable replacement for Ronaldo, despite signing 10 players tipped to succeed the Portugal superstar.

NANI

Like Ronaldo, Nani was one of Europe's hottest talents when he joined United from Sporting for €25.5 million in 2007.

However, while a defender's nightmare on his day, inconsistency prevented the Portugal international from reaching his potential. He's now at Valencia.

ADNAN JANUZAJ

United must have thought they had a star on their hands when Adnan Januzaj burst onto the scene against Sunderland with a brace on his full debut in 2013.

It didn't get much better for the 21-year-old, though, and he's since joined Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland - his current club - on loan.

MEMPHIS DEPAY

What a waste of talent. Memphis Depay was scoring goals for fun before joining United from PSV Eindhoven in 2015, becoming something of a free-kick specialist.

But he's now on the brink of joining Lyon in a £16 million deal after failing miserably at Old Trafford.

GABRIEL OBERTAN

"I am not Ronaldo's successor. For now, there is no comparison," Obertan said upon his move to United in 2009 - and he was absolutely spot on.

The pacey Frenchman was awful during his two years in Manchester and made only a handful of appearances as a result. He's now in Russia with Anzhi Makhachkala.

BEBE

Don't even get me started.

Bebe, who has played for seven clubs since leaving United in 2014, is currently at Eibar in La Liga after a woeful four-year spell at the Theatre of Dreams.

FEDERICO MACHEDA

Like Januzaj, Federico Macheda made his mark at United in some style by scoring a late winner against Aston Villa in 2009.

And that's all she wrote, with the Italian spending a further five years at the Red Devils but doing very little. He's now at Serie B's Novara after being released by Cardiff City.

ANTONIO VALENCIA

Unlike most others on this list, Antonio Valencia actually turned out to be a decent signing for United, despite transforming from a right winter into a right-back.

The 31-year-old, who joined in 2009 as Ronaldo's replacement, has impressed under Jose Mourinho and recently signed a one-year extension.

WILFRIED ZAHA

Wilfried Zaha joined United as one of England's most exciting talents in 2013, but he might as well have just stayed at Crystal Palace.

Two Premier League appearances is all the tricky 24-year-old was afforded at Old Trafford and he's now back at Selhurst Park after two loan spells with the Eagles.

RAVEL MORRISON

In his book, 'Leading', Sir Alex Ferguson described Ravel Morrison as the "saddest case" of players who could have emulated Ronaldo but didn't.

The 23-year-old was a phenomenal talent as a youngster but a poor attitude now finds him at Lazio, with a move to Wigan on the cards.

ASHLEY YOUNG

Opinion is entirely split over Ashley Young's career at United having spent an underwhelming but successful six years at the club.

Injuries and consistency certainly haven't helped the Englishman, who was once compared to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - albeit by Martin O'Neill.

