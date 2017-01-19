Just a couple of months ago, Olivier Giroud took the bold step of calling out UFC star Conor McGregor.

The striker was asked by Laurent Koscielny how long he thought he would last in a fight against the UFC Lightweight champion and responded with an optimistic shout of: "Maybe about 10 seconds."

Bear in mind it took McGregor just 13 seconds to knockout Jose Aldo for the featherweight championship in 2015, we're not sure if Giroud was being brave or stupid.

Well, it seems that whoever creates Arsenal's YouTube videos is a bit obsessed by the Dublin-born MMA fighter as he cropped up again in their latest upload.

Giroud was back again but this time, he asked the same question to fellow Gunners ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

You can see the full exchange in the video below (skip to 1:45), as the England international initially backed himself to last even longer than this teammate.

"I reckon I could drop a shoulder for at least 30 seconds before he catches me," Chamberlain replied.

"I'd just dance around the ring and move but he's quick as well."

The 23-year-old then realised the magnitude of the challenge he just set himself and quickly changed his answer.

He added: "Yeah not long, two seconds."

That's definitely a lot more realistic.

Either way, we would still quite the like to see McGregor go head-to-head against some of the most irritating and over dramatic footballers that so often ruin the game with unnecessary antics.

McGregor should forget about that huge fight against Floyd Mayweather and just make his way through stars from other, non-combat sports.

Elsewhere in the video, you can watch Giroud unsurprisingly out-muscle Chamberlain in an arm wrestle contest.

Arsenal's in-form striker also revealed that Lukas Podolski is the hardest teammate he has ever played with.

Perhaps the German should be the first one in the cage with McGregor then?

