A lot happens on the training ground that we don't see, but every now and again someone has the foresight to switch the camera on and film some of the action.

And luckily for Cesc Fabregas, he was given the chance to remind everyone just how good he can be despite not being a regular in the Chelsea starting XI this term.

With Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante holding down the fort in the middle of the park at the beginning of the campaign, the Spanish international has had to wait until now to force his way back into Antonio Conte's plans.

And if the video below is anything to go by, we can see why the Italian tactician has moved to reintroduce him into the squad.

But not only that, everyone got to see just how high his confidence is at the moment, thanks to this outrageous chipped effort he tucked away in training.

Taking part in a distance shooting regime, the midfielder received the ball from about 20 years away but before you can even see him open his body up, he's let fly with a beautifully lofted shot into the top corner.

He then runs off and slides on his knees, clearly pleased with his effort looping over the hapless goalkeeper, who goes off spinning into the post.

It's hard to imagine that Fabregas will be turning 30 in the next two months, despite feeling like he's been around forever.

And having played in England for the best part of a decade, his experience is invaluable, regardless of whether he's in the team or not.

So far this term, though, he's made just 14 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals.

