The Golden State Warriors continued their dominance in the Western Conference on Wednesday night with a 121-100 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kevin Durant was the top performer on the night for the Warriors, scoring 40 points against his former team, while Steph Curry was the second highest performing player for Golden State with 24 points.

In the midst of his stellar performance, Durant drew a foul late in the third quarter when the Warriors were up by ten. Curry decided to come over and congratulate the former Thunder player but was completely ignored.

Durant is too busy to high-five Curry because he was indulged in what looks like a couple of words Westbrook. Quick on his feet as always, the 2016 MVP decided to do something magical to stop himself from being left hanging.

In the spur of the moment, the point guard decides to congratulate himself for trying to congratulate Durant by giving himself a high-five.

The 28-year-old finished off the game with 24 points, four rebounds, and eight assists as the Warriors solidified their spot at the top of the Western Conference. The only thing he could probably take away from this performance for next time is to make sure he isn't left hanging.

Golden State plays next on Friday night in Houston against the Rockets.