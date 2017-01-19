How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

He's reportedly suffering from backstage heat.

Sami Zayn reportedly has backstage heat on him from WWE officials

Football News
For a while now, many WWE fans have referred to Sami Zayn as the next Daniel Bryan, especially since the latter retired from in-ring competition.

The similarities are obvious, they’re both likeable, fantastic in the ring and they’re the type of stars the fans can relate to.

MAIN ROSTER TRANSITION

However, Sami hasn’t had the best of transitions from NXT to the main roster.

While having good matches for the past year, he hasn’t achieved what many thought he would have by now, and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a segment featuring Zayn on Monday Night Raw just cemented the fact that he has backstage heat on him.

He’s referring to the main event, where Sami teamed up with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to take on Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman.

Earlier in the evening, the cameras were backstage and focused on Sami discussing their plan of attack, only for Reigns and Rollins to walk away, and Meltzer claims that it wasn’t done to get anybody over.

SPECULATED BACKSTAGE HEAT

He said: “Zayn, Rollins and Reigns were backstage talking about their six-man tag main event.

“So, the purpose of this segment was not to get anyone over or build the match. It was to establish Zayn as a total geek. Zayn does have heat on him right now.

“They had him say some nonsensical stuff and Rollins and Reigns rolled their eyes at him, like ‘who is this guy?’

“Unlike Bayley later, where an idea that they thought would get her over fell flat, this was very much about getting Zayn under.”

The video, which you can see below, doesn’t give away the fact that he apparently has heat on him, but there are other ways both Rollins and Reigns could have been told to react.

In fact, the segment could make fans love him even more.

The WWE should know by now, though, that if the fans love Zayn, no amount of speculated heat will stop him from reaching the top.

Do you believe Dave Meltzer when he says Sami Zayn is suffering from backstage heat? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

