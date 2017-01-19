Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Valtteri Bottas would replace recently retired world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract with the F1 giants, moving on from Williams after three years of service.

The brevity of the contract awarded to Bottas has been a contentious issue, and speaking to Oskari Saari for a podcast, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff sought to clarify the team’s intentions.

“We wouldn’t have chosen Valtteri if we thought that he was not good enough to continue with the team,” reasoned Wolff.

“But, as a matter of fact, the market is very dynamic at the moment. Next year options open - young drivers, Sebastian, Fernando, Valtteri, many of them. So it is about understanding that - and Valtteri does.

“Equally we have great faith and confidence in him that he can stay with us for a long time, but now we need to see how the season goes.”

Bottas finished eighth in the Drivers' Championship in 2016 and the move constitutes a significant step up in terms of pressure to perform.

Nonetheless, the Finn has attracted many admirers in the sport and after finishing comfortably ahead of legendary teammate Felipe Massa in last year’s standings, Wolff revealed that Lewis Hamilton supports his appointment.

“Lewis said he thought Valtteri was a nice guy,” said Wolff.

“One of the guys he actually got along with well in Formula 1 and he felt he was a good option.”

Hamilton and former teammate Rosberg’s tempestuous relationship was a major talking point throughout last year’s circuit, with Hamilton contravening team orders in the final race in an attempt to snatch the Championship.

However, Wolff is optimistic that the new Hamilton-Bottas combination will be less fractious.

"There will be moments where it is going to be difficult, but I think that how the personalities are for the team it's going to be a good situation and one that is maybe a bit easier to handle than the past. But I could be wrong."

Focus now shifts to preparations for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 26 March, where both drivers will be out to prove their worth.

Bottas will be looking to show what he can offer to Mercedes in the long term, while Hamilton will be searching for a fourth world championship.

