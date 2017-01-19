Every football club in Europe is currently considering whether they want to sign any players during this January transfer window.

Well, almost every football club.

That's because some sides aren’t lucky enough to have the chance to sign anyone this winter - such as Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are currently under a transfer embargo after breaking rules regarding signing young players and were initially dealt with a transfer ban for the duration of two windows. That would have seen them unable to register anyone until January 2018 but a successful appeal means they will be able to add to their ranks next summer.

But who will they look to sign when they're able to dip into the market again?

Well, according to reports, top of the list is Juventus’ Paulo Dybala. The 23-year-old is considered one of the most promising players in European football and is said to favour a move to the Bernabeu.

Mundo Deportivo are also reporting that club president Florentino Perez is extremely keen to sign him but realises that he will cost a hefty amount.

Cristiano's alternative

However, according to the same report, Cristiano Ronaldo has other ideas. The Portuguese superstar has identified an alternative player he believes his club should sign, rather than Dybala.

Mundo Deportivo suggest that Ronaldo wants 21-year-old Andre Silva to join him at Madrid, rather than Dybala.

Porto’s youngster has recently teamed up with Ronaldo with the Portugal squad and scored a hat-trick in a recent World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands. Having just turned 21, Silva would be a considerably cheaper option than Dybala.

Silva rose to prominence last season after scoring 15 goals in 25 appearances for the Portuguese club last season as Porto reached the last-16 of the Champions League and second place in the league. If Madrid don't make their move for Silva, there will surely be plenty of big European clubs sniffing around the striker in the near future.

Whether Ronaldo will get his wish and Madrid sign Silva or Perez will stamp his authority and purchase Dybala remains to be seen.

We’ll find out next summer.

