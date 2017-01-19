It has been a while since headlines about British tennis revolved around someone other than Andy Murray.

For years and years, the current world number one was the only British men's player to harbour any serious hopes of even winning a single match in any of the four big majors.

But until Novak Djokovic's shock exit in the second round of the Australian Open on day four, it was Dan Evans' performance on Wednesday that was the talk of the tournament.

Article continues below

His four-set victory over world number seven Marin Cilic was a result that no one saw coming and arguably the biggest win of Evans' career to date.

Bizarrely, after the game one of the first things Evans - who is ranked as the third best player in Britain - did was tweet former England international cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

Article continues below

It turns out the pair met recently in a casino in Melbourne but Pietersen snubbed the tennis star's request for a photo.

Evans tried his luck again by using the power of social media to ask the batsman on Twitter.

"Hey @KP24 any chance I can have a picture? You refused me the other night in the crown," Evans posted.

Ex-England captain Pietersen is currently in Australia competing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League but did eventually reply to Evans earlier on Thursday to explain what had happened.

Pietersen wrote: "@Evo151216 apologies mate! I started drinking at 1pm so didn't even know my name by the time that function started!"

So Pietersen was a little worse for wear then, oops!

It isn't known if the pair have made contact privately since Pietersen's reply to organise a new photo opportunity yet.

However, Evans will be hoping he is still in the Australian Open a little longer so they can have more time to arrange a meet.

Next up for the 26-year-old is a clash against home favourite Bernard Tomic on Friday.

Evans did beat Tomic four years ago at the US Open and after beating Cilic, there is no room for complacency if the Australian is to come out the victor.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms