How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

.

Kevin Pietersen explains why he refused to have a photo with Dan Evans

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It has been a while since headlines about British tennis revolved around someone other than Andy Murray.

For years and years, the current world number one was the only British men's player to harbour any serious hopes of even winning a single match in any of the four big majors.

But until Novak Djokovic's shock exit in the second round of the Australian Open on day four, it was Dan Evans' performance on Wednesday that was the talk of the tournament.

Article continues below

His four-set victory over world number seven Marin Cilic was a result that no one saw coming and arguably the biggest win of Evans' career to date.

Bizarrely, after the game one of the first things Evans - who is ranked as the third best player in Britain - did was tweet former England international cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Diego Simeone reacts to Griezmann-Man Utd rumours - his answer will excite fans

Diego Simeone reacts to Griezmann-Man Utd rumours - his answer will excite fans

The 10 players tipped to be 'the next Ronaldo' at Man Utd - where are they now?

The 10 players tipped to be 'the next Ronaldo' at Man Utd - where are they now?

It turns out the pair met recently in a casino in Melbourne but Pietersen snubbed the tennis star's request for a photo.

Evans tried his luck again by using the power of social media to ask the batsman on Twitter.

"Hey @KP24 any chance I can have a picture? You refused me the other night in the crown," Evans posted.

Ex-England captain Pietersen is currently in Australia competing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League but did eventually reply to Evans earlier on Thursday to explain what had happened.

Pietersen wrote: "@Evo151216 apologies mate! I started drinking at 1pm so didn't even know my name by the time that function started!"

So Pietersen was a little worse for wear then, oops!

It isn't known if the pair have made contact privately since Pietersen's reply to organise a new photo opportunity yet.

However, Evans will be hoping he is still in the Australian Open a little longer so they can have more time to arrange a meet.

2017 Australian Open - Day 3

Next up for the 26-year-old is a clash against home favourite Bernard Tomic on Friday.

Evans did beat Tomic four years ago at the US Open and after beating Cilic, there is no room for complacency if the Australian is to come out the victor.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Roger Federer
Australian Open

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again