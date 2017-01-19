Denver’s young talent entwined with goals higher than the Rocky Mountains is, again, taking us back to the UK and the talent that doesn’t quite know what to do with itself.

“I’m not necessarily sure going to the US as early as you can is the answer”, Finch explained.

“One thing I think that has tripped up the British players is they have often made the wrong decision in their development path when they are faced with staying here or leaving. I’m not saying they should stay or leave but if they do leave, they have to make sure they pick somewhere where they are going to be able to play. A lot of times they will pick somewhere that looks sexy and attractive, or they may make good money, but they never get to play.

“Those formative years are then wasted because they are sitting at a big college in the US or a big club. If we can get the game in the UK to a point where players are staying here and developing here through those periods and maybe, once they are established, if they demand more money and it can’t be fulfilled then they can leave.”

But with high-quality basketball surrounding the UK, particularly continental Europe where Finch now coaches a lot of its stars in the NBA, players feel desperate to move because the ultimate goal is the league he now coaches in. Are they getting enough attention?

“If there are talented kids anywhere in the world, the NBA are going to find them. Having said that, the NBA scouting network is probably not overly focused on the UK professional game. There will be some players here and there that they will know about and the college game is probably a little more focused on in what they can find here talent wise.”

Finch lived out the struggles this country faces with the sport at the 2012 Olympics, where he coached a nation led by Luol Deng that lost all but one game amidst funding cuts from Sport England because of subpar performances and a failure to meet participation targets. Despite this, the experience has been invaluable to Finch, who preaches laser focus to all his players.

“What you see at the Olympics is a total dedication to everyone’s craft. It was a highly personal, extremely satisfactory, experience of a lifetime. There are so many adjectives to try and describe it. I thought it was the capstone to a relationship I had with this country that lasted 17 years. I loved being with the GB team because of the commitment and passion that those guys played with.

“Remember, these were unique circumstances. Those players don’t often get to play with their countrymen. They are very very talented so they are playing in different spots - in Luol’s case the NBA and some in the Euro League - and they get to come home and the only time they can play together is the national team. It’s not like the Spanish players who are often all playing together in Spain or they see each other all the time in the NBA, so that camaraderie made it special.”