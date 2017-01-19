Connecting the dots - from the UK to the NBA
Former GB coach Chris Finch outlines what Brits must do to become NBA big-hitters
Denver Nuggets associate head coach Chris Finch talks a lot about ‘connecting the dots’. What approach should basketball players in the UK take when choosing the right development pathway? How can that same country have more of an impact on the NBA?
Connect the dots and you’ll give yourself a chance.
Finch, formerly with the Houston Rockets under Kevin McHale and now with the Denver Nuggets and Michael Malone, does a lot of this in his professional life. Imagine a game of Scrabble, each word moving you from one step of life to the next. Finch never wants to spell incorrectly and consequently his dictionary of basketball knowledge has gotten bigger and bigger. You can add this to the list of questions above: How does a man start his coaching career in Sheffield and wind up in Denver?
The ties Finch has with the UK are, to use an appropriate word here, deeply connected. An American citizen, he was even born in Cambridge, Ohio, the first dollop of UK flavour to his resume. Continuing his English-city linkage at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, he was an NCAA Division III All-American in both 1991 and 1992, part of a squad that reached the championship game in ‘91. Not wishing to give up the name adoption but aspiring for a true British experience, Finch headed to Sheffield in the mid-90’s to play for the Sheffield Forgers, now known as the Sheffield Sharks, and at the age of 27 the franchise spelled out the word coaching on Finch’s board.
“I owe a tonne to the Sharks organisation”, Finch said at Nuggets practice in London last week.
“They gave me my first opportunity to coach, which is what I always wanted to do. They basically held my hand through times when I didn’t know what I was doing, supported me and let me learn on the job.
“That foundation gave me the confidence to be the coach that I am today.”
Where he is today is in reverse of his early days with the Sharks, he himself holding the hands of young NBA players, albeit loosely; a reputation built as one of the best offensive minds in the league as he navigates a style that gives players freedom to share the floor, an element Finch holds more important than sharing the ball in this pace and space era.
A man who also coached Team GB at the 2012 Olympics in London and prior to that Eurobasket in 2009 and 2011, he is as intelligent on the subject of laying out a path for British players targeting the NBA as he is scheming an offence for Denver’s 29 opponents.
“I tell people all the time in the US, there is a lot of talent in Britain”, making clear at this point that he isn’t referring to the television show.
“It’s maybe unharnessed. It’s in pockets and you have to mine it out; there’s a lot of people doing good work here in basketball.”
And here is where Finch takes his pencil out and evolves the game of dot to dot. “My hope for the country is that we can join up forces to let that talent rise to the top. I’m talking about coaches and players. London alone has to have an incredible amount of talent.
“Some of it has to be refined. Colleges in the US and professional clubs would continue to be well served by coming here and recruiting that talent. Hopefully basketball here in England gets to the point where it can cultivate that talent itself.”
Finch currently mans an offence in Denver consisting of eight players 26 years of age or younger. His point guard, Emmanuel Mudiay, is 20 and his budding starting center, Serbian Nikola Jokic, is a year older. Finch learned under McHale how to connect with his players, building relationships that would become fundamental in getting them to play how he wants them to, and playing it hard.
As he put it, “Mac [Kevin McHale] didn’t sweat the small stuff too much.”
Denver’s young talent entwined with goals higher than the Rocky Mountains is, again, taking us back to the UK and the talent that doesn’t quite know what to do with itself.
“I’m not necessarily sure going to the US as early as you can is the answer”, Finch explained.
“One thing I think that has tripped up the British players is they have often made the wrong decision in their development path when they are faced with staying here or leaving. I’m not saying they should stay or leave but if they do leave, they have to make sure they pick somewhere where they are going to be able to play. A lot of times they will pick somewhere that looks sexy and attractive, or they may make good money, but they never get to play.
“Those formative years are then wasted because they are sitting at a big college in the US or a big club. If we can get the game in the UK to a point where players are staying here and developing here through those periods and maybe, once they are established, if they demand more money and it can’t be fulfilled then they can leave.”
But with high-quality basketball surrounding the UK, particularly continental Europe where Finch now coaches a lot of its stars in the NBA, players feel desperate to move because the ultimate goal is the league he now coaches in. Are they getting enough attention?
“If there are talented kids anywhere in the world, the NBA are going to find them. Having said that, the NBA scouting network is probably not overly focused on the UK professional game. There will be some players here and there that they will know about and the college game is probably a little more focused on in what they can find here talent wise.”
Finch lived out the struggles this country faces with the sport at the 2012 Olympics, where he coached a nation led by Luol Deng that lost all but one game amidst funding cuts from Sport England because of subpar performances and a failure to meet participation targets. Despite this, the experience has been invaluable to Finch, who preaches laser focus to all his players.
“What you see at the Olympics is a total dedication to everyone’s craft. It was a highly personal, extremely satisfactory, experience of a lifetime. There are so many adjectives to try and describe it. I thought it was the capstone to a relationship I had with this country that lasted 17 years. I loved being with the GB team because of the commitment and passion that those guys played with.
“Remember, these were unique circumstances. Those players don’t often get to play with their countrymen. They are very very talented so they are playing in different spots - in Luol’s case the NBA and some in the Euro League - and they get to come home and the only time they can play together is the national team. It’s not like the Spanish players who are often all playing together in Spain or they see each other all the time in the NBA, so that camaraderie made it special.”
Denver, currently the eighth seed in the western conference, could easily focus all of their attention on getting to the playoffs, but with Finch in-house, his perception of the UK game and the opportunity to develop players to the NBA level is applied the same way here. “We want to be a playoff team but also make sure we aren’t just chasing a goal without fulfilling the process that enables us to be a playoff team for many years to come”, he says.
“We have to continue to lay the foundations and we can’t sell our soul to try to get to the eighth spot.”
At this point, if you are a player or coach in the UK, or perhaps coming from an NBA perspective, you might conclude that what Finch is saying can be meshed into something similar that other UK basketball visionaries have said in the past. But as those dots become clearer, so does a path to success.
“The UK can have a stronger feeder system to the NBA. It takes pro-active relationships between the various clubs and the colleges overseas, or the federation and colleges overseas to try and connect the dots.”
That sentence again.
“If you look at a country like Australia, they have a very good connection with St Mary’s, a programme in the Bay Area in California. Matthew Dellavedova played there, Patty Mills played there. A few other Australian kids too. It’s like a safe haven where players think, ‘I know if I am going to leave Australia and the Institute of Sport, and I am going to go and play in college and strive for the NBA, I’m going to play at a level I know I can play at and for a coach that I know is going to help develop me’. I’m not saying it just has to be one to one, but if there were several of those types of environments that the UK game could tap into, I think it would bode well for the British player.”
Finch is a likeable guy, smart and thoughtful in his comments. He further solidified his British credentials when describing the current NBA as being in ‘a purple patch’, with great talent and likeable superstars. He himself has a big role to play in that, leading with a conviction that an offensive basketball team needs to be constantly pressuring the defence, a belief that conventional wisdom should be challenged and fresh concepts pursued.
“To become a successful player in my offence, you need a willingness to be able to share the floor. That means cut, move, pass.
“We give our players a lot of freedom and within that we expect them to make good basketball decisions.”
Finch is hoping the same can be applied to players in this country hoping to make more noise in the NBA.
