How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Dimitri Payet.

West Ham players have deleted Dimitri Payet from club's Whatsapp group

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

West Ham went about their business to perfection against Crystal Palace last Saturday despite the recent controversy surrounding Dimitri Payet.

The Hammers secured a comfortable 3-0 win at the Olympic Stadium days after their French star told Slaven Bilic that he wants to leave.

Payet is now refusing to train or play in a bid to force a £30 million return to Marseille.

Article continues below

While West Ham officials remain hopeful of keeping Payet until the summer transfer window, the 29-year-old's teammates have reportedly had enough and want him to leave ASAP.

And it would seem they've made their feelings clear to Payet, too, after an informed club insider revealed details of the players' Whatsapp group.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Diego Simeone reacts to Griezmann-Man Utd rumours - his answer will excite fans

Diego Simeone reacts to Griezmann-Man Utd rumours - his answer will excite fans

The 10 players tipped to be 'the next Ronaldo' at Man Utd - where are they now?

The 10 players tipped to be 'the next Ronaldo' at Man Utd - where are they now?

Speaking on The West Ham Show's weekly podcast yesterday alongside Dave Walker and Kev Slade, the reliable @ExWHUEmployee relayed what the likes of Mark Noble and James Collins said to Payet before deleting him.

"The team are all part of a Whatsapp group," he explained, "and they were all messaging each other to arrange going out for dinner at the start of this week.

"Then one of the players said 'Actually, thinking about it Dimi, we don't want you to come'.

"Another player then told him he wasn't invited because none of the players are happy with what he was doing to the club.

West Ham United v Watford - Premier League

"Then the admin came out and told him he wasn't wanted and didn't belong in the group, before deleting him.

"It was Mark Noble and James Collins who spoke up, then Pedro Obiang who removed him from the group. They basically don't want anything to do with him."

Wow. It comes as no surprise that Noble and Collins were the most vocal, but that's a brutal way to tell a teammate he's no longer wanted.

Of course, Payet deserves such treatment. The France international was made the star at West Ham and he's thrown it back in Bilic's face.

West Ham United v Sunderland - Premier League

Bilic is now open to the idea of selling Payet in January - but only at the right price.

"Is his departure inevitable? I don't know," he said in a recent press conference. "What has changed? Nothing.

"Dimi took his stance clearly. We took our stance very clearly and it stays the same. We are not going to sell our best players on the cheap just because someone wants to sign them or even because they want to go home.

"I left it with the chairman and I'm sure he's going to do the best thing. The ball is in Marseille's court. They are the ones who expressed interest. Now they should act."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UEFA Champions League
Football
Dimitri Payet
Premier League
West Ham United
Arsenal
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again