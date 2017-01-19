West Ham went about their business to perfection against Crystal Palace last Saturday despite the recent controversy surrounding Dimitri Payet.

The Hammers secured a comfortable 3-0 win at the Olympic Stadium days after their French star told Slaven Bilic that he wants to leave.

Payet is now refusing to train or play in a bid to force a £30 million return to Marseille.

While West Ham officials remain hopeful of keeping Payet until the summer transfer window, the 29-year-old's teammates have reportedly had enough and want him to leave ASAP.

And it would seem they've made their feelings clear to Payet, too, after an informed club insider revealed details of the players' Whatsapp group.

Speaking on The West Ham Show's weekly podcast yesterday alongside Dave Walker and Kev Slade, the reliable @ExWHUEmployee relayed what the likes of Mark Noble and James Collins said to Payet before deleting him.

"The team are all part of a Whatsapp group," he explained, "and they were all messaging each other to arrange going out for dinner at the start of this week.

"Then one of the players said 'Actually, thinking about it Dimi, we don't want you to come'.

"Another player then told him he wasn't invited because none of the players are happy with what he was doing to the club.

"Then the admin came out and told him he wasn't wanted and didn't belong in the group, before deleting him.

"It was Mark Noble and James Collins who spoke up, then Pedro Obiang who removed him from the group. They basically don't want anything to do with him."

Wow. It comes as no surprise that Noble and Collins were the most vocal, but that's a brutal way to tell a teammate he's no longer wanted.

Of course, Payet deserves such treatment. The France international was made the star at West Ham and he's thrown it back in Bilic's face.

Bilic is now open to the idea of selling Payet in January - but only at the right price.

"Is his departure inevitable? I don't know," he said in a recent press conference. "What has changed? Nothing.

"Dimi took his stance clearly. We took our stance very clearly and it stays the same. We are not going to sell our best players on the cheap just because someone wants to sign them or even because they want to go home.

"I left it with the chairman and I'm sure he's going to do the best thing. The ball is in Marseille's court. They are the ones who expressed interest. Now they should act."

