James Harden.

Stat that proves NBA’s best offensive player since 2013 has been James Harden

Published

After a contract disagreement, James Harden was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets before the start of the 2012-13 season. He went from being a supporting star with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook to being the featured star on the team.

Since his arrival, the Rockets have qualified for the playoffs for the past four seasons, and they look well on their way to booking their spot for the fifth year on the run in large part to Harden performing at an MVP caliber level.

Yet while it might be a breakout season for the four-time All-Star, he's actually been the best offensive player in the league since he was traded to Houston.

Howard Beck of Bleacher Report Mag recently did a feature on Harden and his current season with the Rockets, revealing a statistic which showed the shooting guard having the most points from threes, free throws, and shots at the rim since the 2012-13 season.

The 27-year-old has scored a league-leading 8,306 points since his move to Houston, ahead of Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry on 7,116 and Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James on 6,957.

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

Many people will think this is a breakout season for Harden but the stats don't lie. He may be on the verge of possibly winning his first MVP but he's been playing very efficiently for a long time before this season even began.

James Harden

