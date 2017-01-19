D-Generation X and the nWo will go down as two of the greatest factions in wrestling history, bringing something WWE and WCW fans had never seen at the time.

Their content was edgy, and they took over their respective promotions in big storylines, and it’s clear just how much fans loved them at the time by what we saw at the WrestleMania 31 pay-per-view.

D-GENERATION X VS. NWO

The fans erupted into cheers when DX made their way out to interrupt the match between Triple H and Sting, and it went even louder when Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall came out to save The Icon.

The successful reaction speaks volumes itself.

Although, it could have been very different.

According to former WWE producer Bruce Pritchard, the WWE were thinking of either re-signing Bret Hart to be a part of DX, or whether they should acquire Hogan from WCW to play the role Shawn Michaels eventually filled, and would feud with the next top face in Stone Cold Steve Austin.

HOGAN IN DX?

Speaking to WrestlingInc.com, he said: “So, we were considering whether or not we wanted to do a deal with Hulk, or we wanted to do a deal with Bret.

“And the DX thing came from the guest booker thing and I said, ‘well here is what you could have done. You could’ve brought Hogan in here.’

“But the idea was if Bret leaves, we let Bret go to WCW and we bring Hulk in, how do we get to where we want to go, because Austin was red hot at the time, we knew that Steve was on fire and we’re kind of looking long-term.

“Who is that next guy? And we were thinking Steve was that next guy. Who could get him there? And you’re thinking either Hulk or Bret, and of course, it ended up being Shawn.

“But we were in a very good position because you had a lot of guys to choose from. But that’s where that came from, it was an idea that if Hulk is available, then what do we do with him?

“And he was red hot as a heel in WCW, and we got this mega baby face coming up on the other side in Steve Austin, this could work.”

Perhaps it was a good job that WWE were unable to acquire Hogan, as there’s no way DX would have gone down as successfully as it did.

Can you imagine DX with Hulk Hogan instead of Shawn Michaels? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

