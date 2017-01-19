How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

DeGale.

James DeGale explains what he thinks of Floyd Mayweather

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Last weekend, James DeGale and Badou Jack were involved in a terrific fight in New York.

The majority of the judges decided that there was nothing to call between the two fighters and a draw saw neither fighter lose their super-middleweight titles.

Following the fight, Jack’s promoter - a certain Floyd Mayweather - criticised the result and proceeded to gatecrash an interview with DeGale.

Article continues below

It was a rather awkward moment and one that DeGale clearly didn’t enjoy.

And now, in a column for the Daily Mirror, DeGale has revealed that Mayweather came to his hotel following the fight at 4am to see how he was. During that meeting, he revealed he wanted to sign him but DeGale has admitted that’s not something that really appeals to him.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Diego Simeone reacts to Griezmann-Man Utd rumours - his answer will excite fans

Diego Simeone reacts to Griezmann-Man Utd rumours - his answer will excite fans

The 10 players tipped to be 'the next Ronaldo' at Man Utd - where are they now?

The 10 players tipped to be 'the next Ronaldo' at Man Utd - where are they now?

DeGale on Mayweather

"Floyd Mayweather was going on about a robbery but he chats a load of rubbish," he said.

"He came to find me at my hotel at 4am to see if I was alright. He came with his entourage and spent 45 minutes with me, talking about the fight, saying I'm a great fighter and that he wants to sign me. It's possible I could work with Mayweather in the future but I doubt it.

"It's all about Mayweather, even boxing on one of his shows, it was all about himself, it always came back to him."

With DeGale having not fought in England since beating Marco Antonio Periban in Liverpool in November 2014, the Londoner now wants to return home.

"My next fight is at home, I want to fight in front of my own people and feel the atmosphere at The O2 or at The Emirates," he added.

"We've got the best boxing fans in the world and fighting in London is second to none."

Badou Jack v James DeGale

And who will that next fight be against?

"Both Callum Smith and George Groves are realistic fights. It's got to be a domestic fight for a world title and those are the fights I want now," he insisted.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing
James de Gale

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again