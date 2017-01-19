Last weekend, James DeGale and Badou Jack were involved in a terrific fight in New York.

The majority of the judges decided that there was nothing to call between the two fighters and a draw saw neither fighter lose their super-middleweight titles.

Following the fight, Jack’s promoter - a certain Floyd Mayweather - criticised the result and proceeded to gatecrash an interview with DeGale.

It was a rather awkward moment and one that DeGale clearly didn’t enjoy.

And now, in a column for the Daily Mirror, DeGale has revealed that Mayweather came to his hotel following the fight at 4am to see how he was. During that meeting, he revealed he wanted to sign him but DeGale has admitted that’s not something that really appeals to him.

DeGale on Mayweather

"Floyd Mayweather was going on about a robbery but he chats a load of rubbish," he said.

"He came to find me at my hotel at 4am to see if I was alright. He came with his entourage and spent 45 minutes with me, talking about the fight, saying I'm a great fighter and that he wants to sign me. It's possible I could work with Mayweather in the future but I doubt it.

"It's all about Mayweather, even boxing on one of his shows, it was all about himself, it always came back to him."

With DeGale having not fought in England since beating Marco Antonio Periban in Liverpool in November 2014, the Londoner now wants to return home.

"My next fight is at home, I want to fight in front of my own people and feel the atmosphere at The O2 or at The Emirates," he added.

"We've got the best boxing fans in the world and fighting in London is second to none."

And who will that next fight be against?

"Both Callum Smith and George Groves are realistic fights. It's got to be a domestic fight for a world title and those are the fights I want now," he insisted.

