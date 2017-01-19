Eddie Hearn has confirmed that negotiations over an all-British fight between Kell Brook and Amir Khan have not yet concluded and are set to continue this week.

Hearn represents Brook, 30, who holds the IBF welterweight title and has only been defeated once in his 37 professional fights.

Khan, his potential opponent, has suffered several high-profile setbacks along his career after winning Olympic gold at the age of just 17 at Athens in 2004.

The potential match-up is high profile and it appears that there are still quarrels over the financial aspects of the deal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn said: “When you are talking about a split; Amir might say ‘I’m a much bigger name’. We disagree because we’re world champion. How much value do you put on a belt?

“I always say to fighters that ‘without each other, you aren’t getting paid’.”

However, it is not just the financial side of the deal which needs to be ironed out.

In December 2016, Ring Magazine ranked Brook as the world’s best welterweight fighter, yet Hearn believes he should consider moving up a weight division against Khan.

"We've got to decide whether to stay at 147lbs or move up to 154lbs. I want Kell to move up to light-middleweight, he shouldn't be at welterweight. But Amir knows his best chance is at welterweight.”

Additionally, Hearn expressed disappointment that Khan, whose last bout ended in knockout defeat in May 2016, may seek to stall for more time by taking on a warm-up fight.

However, fans of both fighters can be reassured by his closing comments: "We have a meeting on Friday. Hopefully we can say 'let's get this going'."

