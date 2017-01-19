How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Kell Brook has held the IBF welterweight title since 2014.

Eddie Hearn: Kell Brook vs Amir Khan talks to continue this week

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Eddie Hearn has confirmed that negotiations over an all-British fight between Kell Brook and Amir Khan have not yet concluded and are set to continue this week.

Hearn represents Brook, 30, who holds the IBF welterweight title and has only been defeated once in his 37 professional fights.

Khan, his potential opponent, has suffered several high-profile setbacks along his career after winning Olympic gold at the age of just 17 at Athens in 2004.

Article continues below

The potential match-up is high profile and it appears that there are still quarrels over the financial aspects of the deal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn said: “When you are talking about a split; Amir might say ‘I’m a much bigger name’. We disagree because we’re world champion. How much value do you put on a belt?

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Diego Simeone reacts to Griezmann-Man Utd rumours - his answer will excite fans

Diego Simeone reacts to Griezmann-Man Utd rumours - his answer will excite fans

The 10 players tipped to be 'the next Ronaldo' at Man Utd - where are they now?

The 10 players tipped to be 'the next Ronaldo' at Man Utd - where are they now?

“I always say to fighters that ‘without each other, you aren’t getting paid’.”

However, it is not just the financial side of the deal which needs to be ironed out.

In December 2016, Ring Magazine ranked Brook as the world’s best welterweight fighter, yet Hearn believes he should consider moving up a weight division against Khan.

Boxing at O2 Arena

"We've got to decide whether to stay at 147lbs or move up to 154lbs. I want Kell to move up to light-middleweight, he shouldn't be at welterweight. But Amir knows his best chance is at welterweight.”

Additionally, Hearn expressed disappointment that Khan, whose last bout ended in knockout defeat in May 2016, may seek to stall for more time by taking on a warm-up fight. 

However, fans of both fighters can be reassured by his closing comments: "We have a meeting on Friday. Hopefully we can say 'let's get this going'."

If a Brook vs Khan fight is confirmed, who do you think would emerge victorious?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Kell Brook
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again