Aaron Ramsey usually seems like the quiet type, but this week he's revealed his more mischievous side on social media.

With the Gunners still just about keeping up with the chasing pack behind Chelsea at the summit of the table, spirits have been high in training, especially with a number of faces making their return from injury to join up with the rest of the squad.

The Welshman apparently took advantage of everyone's good mood to complete a double mugging off of his teammates in two very different ways.

Lining up alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for sprints, it's fair to say that there weren't many Arsenal players willing to back Ramsey in a race.

The England winger is one of the fastest players at the club alongside Theo Walcott and Hector Bellerin, so seeing him come out on top wouldn't have been much of a surprise.

But Ramsey shocked his colleague by apparently brushing him off with ease, and then posted a picture to Instagram to troll the England international.

Tagging the post with "Taught Chambo a few lessons on sprinting yesterday" he sought to show the winger up, but Chamberlain provided another twist to the tale.

Taking to the comment section, Chamberlain responded with a suggestion that Ramsey may have been slightly creative with the truth.

"@aaronramsey steady on you!! I cruised past you in 3rd gear," he said.

But this isn't the first time that Ramsey has sent up one of his teammates on the training ground.

Over the weekend, the club posted a video to their own Instagram account to show a group of players working on a rondo.

With the idea being to keep the ball away from the man (or men) in the middle, Ramsey stopped Danny Welbeck in his tracks with a cheeky nutmeg that was slowed down for comedic effect.

Welbeck certainly found the funny side but was left awkwardly hanging as he went in for a high-five.

All done in good humour, but we certainly had no idea that Ramsey had such a dark side to him where his teammates are concerned.

