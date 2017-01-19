How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Aaron Ramsey.

Aaron Ramsey trolls two Arsenal teammates brilliant Instagram posts

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Aaron Ramsey usually seems like the quiet type, but this week he's revealed his more mischievous side on social media.

With the Gunners still just about keeping up with the chasing pack behind Chelsea at the summit of the table, spirits have been high in training, especially with a number of faces making their return from injury to join up with the rest of the squad.

The Welshman apparently took advantage of everyone's good mood to complete a double mugging off of his teammates in two very different ways.

Article continues below

Lining up alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for sprints, it's fair to say that there weren't many Arsenal players willing to back Ramsey in a race.

The England winger is one of the fastest players at the club alongside Theo Walcott and Hector Bellerin, so seeing him come out on top wouldn't have been much of a surprise.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Diego Simeone reacts to Griezmann-Man Utd rumours - his answer will excite fans

Diego Simeone reacts to Griezmann-Man Utd rumours - his answer will excite fans

The 10 players tipped to be 'the next Ronaldo' at Man Utd - where are they now?

The 10 players tipped to be 'the next Ronaldo' at Man Utd - where are they now?

But Ramsey shocked his colleague by apparently brushing him off with ease, and then posted a picture to Instagram to troll the England international.

Tagging the post with "Taught Chambo a few lessons on sprinting yesterday" he sought to show the winger up, but Chamberlain provided another twist to the tale.

Taking to the comment section, Chamberlain responded with a suggestion that Ramsey may have been slightly creative with the truth.

"@aaronramsey steady on you!! I cruised past you in 3rd gear," he said.

But this isn't the first time that Ramsey has sent up one of his teammates on the training ground.

Over the weekend, the club posted a video to their own Instagram account to show a group of players working on a rondo.

With the idea being to keep the ball away from the man (or men) in the middle, Ramsey stopped Danny Welbeck in his tracks with a cheeky nutmeg that was slowed down for comedic effect.

Welbeck certainly found the funny side but was left awkwardly hanging as he went in for a high-five.

All done in good humour, but we certainly had no idea that Ramsey had such a dark side to him where his teammates are concerned.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Danny Welbeck
Mesut Özil
Aaron Ramsey
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Arsenal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again