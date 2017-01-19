How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Arsene Wenger reveals where he stands on Marco van Basten's suggested rule changes

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There were plenty of football fans less than impressed by FIFA's recent decision to expand the World Cup to accommodate 48 teams from 2026.

If you were one of those people, you're likely to be just as annoyed by Marco van Basten's latest set of proposed changes he would like the make to the game.

The technical director at FIFA would like to implement eight different alterations which include the use of sin bins, a time limit for penalty shootouts, scrapping extra time and perhaps most surprisingly, removing the offside rule.

Article continues below

Safe to say Van Basten's plans really haven't gone down well.

At a time when it feels like fans actually understand the rule that prevents the school playground trick of goal hanging, scrapping it entirely seems somewhat like a backwards step - an opinion Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger would appear to agree with.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Diego Simeone reacts to Griezmann-Man Utd rumours - his answer will excite fans

Diego Simeone reacts to Griezmann-Man Utd rumours - his answer will excite fans

The 10 players tipped to be 'the next Ronaldo' at Man Utd - where are they now?

The 10 players tipped to be 'the next Ronaldo' at Man Utd - where are they now?

Ahead of the Gunners' clash with Burnley on Sunday, Wenger explained why abolishing offside would be a mistake.

"Changing in itself is not a quality, improving is a real target. Some of the proposals are discussable, some I don't see any big interest in," Wenger said, as per Arsenal's official website.

"Some of the proposals are discussable, some of them I don’t see any big interest.

"The one I don’t find interesting is suppressing offside, because I think offside is what makes the teams be together, it’s a big quality of a team sport.

A-League Rd 6 - Melbourne v Western Sydney

"It’s an intelligent rule as well where you can use your intelligence and so that is very important to keep that in the game."

It feels like there has been a big increase in matches that follow a pattern of attack v defence, with one team dominating possession and territory for the whole 90 minutes.

So you can see why Van Basten would like to reduce the likelihood of so many games playing out in such a way.

But as Wenger added, offside creates new problems to solve for coaches and players alike.

Preston North End v Arsenal - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

He continued: "Overall, let’s not forget that football improves as well. People say it’s too tight, too compact… but the evolution of the game has always been like that.

"Defence gives a problem to the attack, the attack finds the solution and the response and the defence creates a new problem again for the attack, so we have to keep that going.

"But for the improvement of the game, it’s very important that you always face new difficulties."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
UEFA Champions League
World Cup
Football
Premier League
Arsenal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again