There were plenty of football fans less than impressed by FIFA's recent decision to expand the World Cup to accommodate 48 teams from 2026.

If you were one of those people, you're likely to be just as annoyed by Marco van Basten's latest set of proposed changes he would like the make to the game.

The technical director at FIFA would like to implement eight different alterations which include the use of sin bins, a time limit for penalty shootouts, scrapping extra time and perhaps most surprisingly, removing the offside rule.

Safe to say Van Basten's plans really haven't gone down well.

At a time when it feels like fans actually understand the rule that prevents the school playground trick of goal hanging, scrapping it entirely seems somewhat like a backwards step - an opinion Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger would appear to agree with.

Ahead of the Gunners' clash with Burnley on Sunday, Wenger explained why abolishing offside would be a mistake.

"Changing in itself is not a quality, improving is a real target. Some of the proposals are discussable, some I don't see any big interest in," Wenger said, as per Arsenal's official website.

"The one I don’t find interesting is suppressing offside, because I think offside is what makes the teams be together, it’s a big quality of a team sport.

"It’s an intelligent rule as well where you can use your intelligence and so that is very important to keep that in the game."

It feels like there has been a big increase in matches that follow a pattern of attack v defence, with one team dominating possession and territory for the whole 90 minutes.

So you can see why Van Basten would like to reduce the likelihood of so many games playing out in such a way.

But as Wenger added, offside creates new problems to solve for coaches and players alike.

He continued: "Overall, let’s not forget that football improves as well. People say it’s too tight, too compact… but the evolution of the game has always been like that.

"Defence gives a problem to the attack, the attack finds the solution and the response and the defence creates a new problem again for the attack, so we have to keep that going.

"But for the improvement of the game, it’s very important that you always face new difficulties."

