The Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-100 on Wednesday night and one player can't wait until the teams meet again in a couple of weeks time.

Russell Westbrook was the Thunder's best player on the night, but at one point he was the target of a blatant foul by Warriors' Zaza Pachulia.

During the second quarter, Westbrook was knocked to the ground by Pachulia after the Oklahoma star ran straight into the Golden State big's defensive wall. While Westbrook was squirming on the floor, Pachulia stared down at him while standing over him. He was assessed a flagrant foul 1, Westbrook popped right up, and the game went on.

After the game, Westbrook spoke to the media, vowing to get his revenge on Pachulia the next time they meet in an explicit rant.

He said: “I don’t know, he hit me kinda hard. It’s alright, I’m going to get his a** back, straight up.”

When asked if he knew Pachulia was standing over him and staring at him after the foul, Westbrook replied: "No I didn’t see that until just now, but I don’t play that game. I’m going to get his a** back. Whenever that is, I don’t when it’s going to be, but I don’t play that game.”

The Warriors center has since replied to the threat, saying according to ESPN: "We're thinking about this team and staying healthy moving forward and, better, getting into the playoffs and playing for the championship. That's what I'm thinking about.

"I'm not thinking about these kind of comments. That team is not there, so they might be thinking about other stuff, like getting back. So, you know, OK, you can get me back."

The Warriors meet the Thunder once again this season on February 11 in what is bound to be a very emotional game not only because of Westbrook acting out his revenge. It will also be the first time Kevin Durant returns to the Chesapeake Energy Arena since his departure from Oklahoma.