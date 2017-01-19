How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Nick Kyrgios is undoubtedly the most controversial figure in professional tennis.

The extremely talented Australian is currently ranked 13th in the world, and at the age of 21, has all the potential to become a dominant force in the sport.

However, his casual attitude to the game and often ill-judged on court behaviour has already earned him detractors all over the globe.

Currently the only player in the world’s top 100 without a coach, Kyrgios inexplicably crashed out of the Australian Open second round this week.

After taking the first two sets against Andreas Seppi, Kyrgios imploded and lost the next three, while using foul language and attempting a questionable between-the-legs shot along the way.

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Dak Prescott broke an obscure NFL record in loss to Packers

WATCH: The hilarious moment WWE edited out of Ziggler-Lawler segment

Chris Jericho just destroyed Rusev in brilliant Twitter exchange [Tweets]

Diego Simeone reacts to Griezmann-Man Utd rumours - his answer will excite fans

The 10 players tipped to be 'the next Ronaldo' at Man Utd - where are they now?

This capitulation is just the latest in a long line of misdemeanours, the most serious of which resulted in a suspension and a $25,000 fine for lack of effort at the Shanghai Masters in October.

One of his biggest detractors John McEnroe was also famed for his short-tempered outbursts, but still became a multiple Grand Slam winner.

After the unfancied Denis Istomin completed a historic five-set second round victory over defending champion Novak Djokovic, McEnroe tweeted a comparison between the two players.

McEnroe clearly believed that Kyrgios could learn a lot from the herculean effort applied by world number 117 Istomin to overcome Djokovic in nearly five hours of top quality tennis.

However, Kyrgios couldn’t resist a response to the 57-year-old legend.

Having been asked about the severity of pain in his knee immediately after his defeat to Seppi, Kyrgios had replied: “I don’t know mate. Ask Johnny Mac, he knows everything.”

2017 Australian Open - Day 3

Clearly the volatile star has been irked by McEnroe’s comments and this time he responded in similar fashion over social media. 

Perhaps if Kyrgios is to fulfil his potential in the sport, it would be better to let his racquet do the talking in the future. 

