Packing Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA Ultimate Team is the stuff of dreams for gamers - but imagine opening a pack to find his Team of the Year version.

EA announced the FIFA 17 TOTY last week, with the XI as follows:

Manuel Neuer (98); Dani Alves (93), Sergio Ramos (96), Gerard Pique (94), Marcelo (93); Andres Iniesta (95), Luka Modric (96), Toni Kroos (95); Cristiano Ronaldo (99), Lionel Messi (98), Luis Suarez (98).

Those given TOTY boosts were only made available to gamers from January 9-16th, with one very lucky FIFA fan packing 99-rated Ronaldo.

In the video below, YouTuber Harry Shaw (W2S) opened a 125k pack and, to his delight, watched Ronaldo walk out from behind his ridiculous blue card.

His facial expression said it all - he was in complete shock.

But Shaw's moment of ecstasy quickly took an awful turn for the worse and left him in despair. Check it out.

W2S PACKS RONALDO, BUT THEN...

He literally broke his TV. Why Shaw decided to throw his chair in the first place is anyone's guess, but that's some way to ruin such an exciting moment.

On the plus side, he's just packed a player worth approximately 5 million coins. Winning.

Club America v Real Madrid - FIFA Club World Cup Semi Final

Mind you, if the 19-year-old is earning anything close to fellow YouTuber KSI, he needn't worry about having to buy a new TV.

According to Forbes, per the Daily Mail, KSI earned a staggering €4.5 million (£2.9m) in 2015 through his FIFA videos and music career.

