Fans will have their opinions on whether they like the current Broken Matt Hardy character, or whether they can’t stand him.

One thing you can’t deny, though, is that Hardy has reinvented himself in such a way that he’s become more relevant than ever with the ‘broken’ gimmick.

BROKEN MATT

Many fans want Vince McMahon to do what he can to bring back The Hardy Boyz, while others want him as far away from the company as possible.

Despite not being in the organisation right now, Matt has done a brilliant job of remaining in the limelight, mainly because he continues to call out the stars that are currently popular.

The biggest example of it came earlier this week, when he invited both RAW and SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions – Sheamus and Cesaro, as well as American Alpha – to his compound as he embarks on an expedition of gold alongside Jeff.

Ring Of Honor Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, have also been called out.

However, the biggest call-out has now come in the form of Brock Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman.

CALLING OUT THE BEAST

In fact, it was Heyman who instigated it all, after he retweeted a video from the WWE Network account, showcasing the dominance Lesnar had in the 2003 Royal Rumble, which he went on to win.

He focused on The Beast Incarnate eliminating Hardy, hitting an F5 to throw him to the outside where he landed on Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin.

He posted: “Hey, do my eyes deceive me, or does @BrockLesnar #DELETE @MATTHARDYBRAND in this video? Wait. Am I not supposed to use that phrase? Um…”

Hardy wasn’t going to let this slide so easily, hitting back at Heyman and his fans loved it.

He replied: “I was merely a mortal then. Now my #BROKENBrilliance has manifested.

“I’d love to sink my teeth into your Beast Incarnate & YOU now, HeyMan.”

Delete the Beast? I think that’s something WWE fans could get behind if he ever returns to the company.

What did you make of Broken Matt Hardy calling out Brock Lesnar? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

