Some people just don't have any self-awareness and think they can go through life doing as they please without realising when their actions are out of line.

And now thanks to an interview with The Guardian, we know that Emmanuel Adebayor is one of those people.

The Togolese striker has always been branded as something of a pantomime villain, but the interview has seen him reveal that he doesn't know quite why he has such a bad reputation in England.

Hmmmmm, have a long hard think about it, Emmanuel...

Now 32, the former Arsenal man has found himself without a club having been released from a short spell with Crystal Palace last season, but featured for his country during their goalless draw with the Ivory Coast at AFCON this week.

And despite being out of action since he was let go in May, he has revealed that he is still hoping to find a club in England that would be willing to take him on board.

"I love England, love the Premier League and want to find a way to get back there,” he said.“I want to hit the top level again, that’s for sure."

However, despite his desire to return to the English top flight, he admitted that he is finding it difficult because of a bad reputation he has somehow procured.

Like he doesn't know...

“I have a bad reputation in England and I don’t know why,” he added.

“Maybe it’s something that has just followed me. But one thing I always say is that 90% of the people I’ve played with would say I’m an amazing guy, a great teammate.

"Other people, those who work on the gate at every stadium I’ve played at, will tell you I am a humble guy and a nice person. But the press will say what they want, and in my career, I’ve been unfortunate enough to have a lot of negativity.”

So it seems running the length of the pitch to taunt your former fans and attempting to assault ex-teammates in the same game, consistently going missing after signing long-term lucrative deals and rejecting a transfer to a club because a witch doctor advised against it are all the actions of a consummate professional according to Emmanuel.

Sure, sure they are.

