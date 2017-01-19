Johnny Manziel explains what he is doing to rescue his NFL career

When he came into the league, there were a lot of question marks surrounding Johnny Manziel, the talented but troubled quarterbacked.

The Browns decided to take a punt on the former Heisman winner and Texas A&M star, selecting the talismanic gunslinger with the 24th overall pick in 2014.

Fast forward nearly three years and Manziel is already out of the league. 'Johnny Football' crashed and burned in the pros. But, after a year spent doing pretty much nothing, Manziel is reportedly ready to make his big comeback.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4



Article continues below

TMZ Sports caught up with Manziel as he was going about his business and the ex-quarterback and videographer ended up speaking about the Super Bowl and Manziel's workouts.

Article continues below

When the videographer mentioned a potential comeback, 'Johnny Freaking Football' seemed eager to tell him that he was working out five or six times a week and that he was "doing well."

Now, that's not exactly Manziel saying that he's going to be back in the National Football League in a few months time, but it is a nod to the fact that he is actually trying to get back to the promise land.

Manziel's career hasn't gone as anyone would have hoped, but a few did expect. Let's hope that he can turn things around, get his head down, and work his way back onto a team. It would make a great redemption story.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms